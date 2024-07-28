SDCC 2024: Transformers One Releases Ominous New Posters

Transformers One has released some ominous new posters for the animated film during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend. Transformers might have gotten its start as an animated series, and has even hit theatrical screens in animated form, but the franchise is branching out in a whole new way with the first fully CG animated feature film coming to theaters later this Fall. Not only that, but Transformers One will be an entirely new kind of story exploring the pasts of Optimus Prime and Megatron before they went to war over Cybertron as seen in the main series in later entries.

Transformers One had quite a lot to share during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, and these reveals have continued with some ominous new posters for the animated film. These showcase the “Orion Pax” and “D-16” characters in the shadow of their future Optimus Prime and Megatron selves, and ominously hint that this could be a much darker affair than fans might have expected at first. You can check out the newest look at Transformers One below as released during the very eventful weekend.

Transformers One Release Date

Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) with a screenplay from Andrew Barrer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Gabriel Ferrari (No Exit), and Steve Desmond (Knock at the Cabin) for Paramount Animation with animation by Industrial Light & Magic, Transformers One releases on September 20th. The film features the main cast of Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Laurence Fishburne as Autobot Alpha Trion, and Steve Buscemi as Starscream.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is set as producer for Di Vonaventura Pictures, live-action Transformers film director Michael Bay is on board as producer as well with Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem. As for what to expect from the new Transformer One animated film, the synopsis for it teases it as such:

“TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.”