This ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Mash-Up Is a Bizarre Dream Come True

Seinfeld is one sitcom that the Internet just loves to meme, edit, and tear apart to fit many references to other media and it’s been funny every time. But one group of fans took this to the next level with a complete recreation of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood opening theme sequence.

Titled Jerry’s Bizarro Adventure, this mash-up pairs the two series’ characters in an inspired way and the opening theme sequence is something wonderful that can’t quite be put into words.

Jerry’s Bizarro Adventure: Stand-Up Crusaders is an inspired fan project mad geniuses crafted on Tumblr that demonstrates an expertise in both series. Not only does its Tumblr page (which you can find at the link here) recreate the manga with edited images from the series, the full opening sequence comes complete with a full edit of the footage, the dominant purple and neon colors of the anime adaptation, but also a completely new opening theme.

The opening theme is a play on words too, with “Betsu ni no Sadame” translating to “Destiny about Nothing” putting a distinctive Seinfeld spin on the original theme, “Sono Chi No Sadame” which translates to “destiny bound by blood.” The amount of attention to detail and care here is just intense and absolutely stunning.

The best part? The opening features shout-outs to sitcoms of the past like I Love Lucy, just as how the original series’ opening paid tribute to the long-running manga. Along with featuring many of Seinfeld‘s “villains” (as the lyrics reflect the smaller, but dramatic “problems” the sitcom often had), the most inspired bit is making Seinfeld character Kenny stand in for Dio.

Kenny was a “hack” comedian who annoyed Jerry with his constant questions about whether or not his jokes were funny, and is pretty much a non-Newman rival to Jerry. There are just so many layers to this that it’s going to take a long time to unpack. It’s the best.

