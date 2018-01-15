‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 2 Premiere Retcons Season 1

The new year has brought back one of the most-awaited shonen series of 2018. Japan debuted the premiere of The Seven Deadly Sins‘ second season on Netflix, giving some lucky fans a look at the comeback. And, as audiences quickly learned, the show did a lot to retcon the finale of season one.

If you will recall, The Seven Deadly Sins wrapped its anime a couple years back. The first season ended with the Sins taking on Hendrickson. The grueling fight was intense, but it left the team victorious as the rogue Holy Knight was defeated. The finale’s last moments ended with Hendrickson making a surprise return after he managed to steal Meliodas’ coveted sword in hopes of reviving the feared demon race. It also saw Elizabeth run off with the Sins as the six Knights set off to find their last member.

However, none of that is canon now.

The premiere of season two found a convenient way to retcon the last ten minutes of season one. According to the new episode, everything that happened in the finale’s last moments went down in a dream Elizabeth had.

Of course, fans of the manga will be relieved to hear about the retcon. After all, the anime’s first season really departed from the original story with its ending. In the manga – and now in season two – the Sins stay in Liones and work rather than leave to find Escanor. Ban still leaves the party, but he does so in a more dramatic fashion this time around. And, when it comes to Dreyfus, the show changed how things went down with him and Griamore during season one.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has been published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since October 2012, and has run for 246 chapters and had been collected into 28 volumes as of October 2017. The series has sold over 10 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language released in North America by Kodansha with Crunchyroll releasing chapters digitally as they release in Japan. The series has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures that ran for 24 episodes from October 2014 to March 2015. Netflix has acquired the English language streaming rights in North America (its second ever exclusive anime series), and there was a short four episode TV special, The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War in 2016.

