When Will ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 2 Hit Netflix?

It took a few years to finish, but The Seven Deadly Sins is back! This month, the anime returned with its long-awaited second season in Japan, but some U.S. fans were a bit confused when the anime did not show up on Netflix. After all, the streaming site holds the franchise’s exclusive license in the states.

However, that doesn’t mean The Seven Deadly Sins will simulcast its comeback.

If you had hoped the anime would put up its episodes on Netflix as they aired in Japan, think again. The Seven Deadly Sins is only airing abroad on MBS and other Japanese stations. There is no legal venue to keep up with the anime’s second season as it airs in real-time, but it will come to Netflix one day.

Right now, there is no word on when Netflix will bring the show over, but it will wait until the season is finished. The second season has a 24-episode order, so it could take six months to see the release through. When season one aired its lengthy order, it began in October 2014 and wrapped in March 2015. So, you can do the math.

After season one finished that March, Netflix took its sweet time getting the anime ready for audience. The Seven Deadly Sins did not hit the site until November 2015 as it needed to be subbed and dubbed. If the company treats season two to a similar schedule, the latest installment may not go live on Netflix until February 2019.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

