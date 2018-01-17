‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Reveals The Ten Commandments

It may have taken some time, but The Seven Deadly Sins has made good on its season two promise. The anime premiered its new season in Japan, giving audiences a taste of what the shonen comeback has to offer. So, fans better prepare themselves for one action-packed ride.

After all, the show did just reveal its long-awaited Ten Commandments.

The premiere of season two may have been slow for some, but it ended with a bang. The episode saw Hendrickson pry open the Coffin of Eternal Darkness in a bid to revive the Demon Clan. The fallen Holy Knight’s plan worked, but it came to bite him in a bad way.

When the portal opened, Hendrickson learned that a demon had taken over his son’s body. The creature then welcomed the Ten Commandments back to Earth after having been sealed for 3,000 years.

If you are familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins‘ manga, you will recognize all of the group’s current members. The anime did not do much to introduce the villains’ powers, but fans know they should be weary. They all bare the same marks as Meliodas, and the leader of the Seven Deadly Sins is insanely powerful.

The Ten Commandments may be new to anime audiences, but manga readers know each of them well. The feared group is one crafted by the Demon King, and each of its members bear a cursed power called a Commandment. Their return to Earth is a major signal of the world’s impending Holy War, but it will also bring personal strife to Meliodas. Manga readers know the Knight is actually one of the Demon King’s sons and a former member of the troupe. So, when the Ten Commandments return, Meliodas will come face-to-face with his former comrades and (very angry) little brother.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

