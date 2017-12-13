Seventeen Member To Go On Break Due To Health Concerns

It’s been a busy year for one of k-pop‘s rising stars. Seventeen kicked off 2017 with a series of concerts before they had a comeback this fall. Now, one of the group’s members is taking a break from activities after an injury of his flared up.

But don’t worry too much! After all, The8 is being taken care of by his members and company.

Earlier today, Pledis Entertainment confirmed The8 would be taking a break from all activities due to health concerns (via Soompi).

“Following The8’s personal will to promote with his members, he took part in music show promotions for the second studio album while receiving treatment. However, we made the judgment that recovery of The8’s health is priority,” Pledis said in a newly released statement.

“After discussing with the doctor, the decision was made for him to take a temporary break, rather than continuing with schedules, and focus on treatment for speedy recovery.”

Fans will know that The8 has been taking on activities with Seventeen selectively as of late. The idol was not able to take part in certain schedules in November due to his back injury.

We wish The8 a speedy recovery as he takes care of his health. Seventeen will continue its promotions as a 12-member group until the performance unit member can rejoin the team.

