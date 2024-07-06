Shangri-La Frontier Shares Release Date, New Trailer For Season 2

In one of the fastest turnaround times in anime history, Shangri-La Frontier ended its first season in early 2024 only for the second season to arrive this fall. Studio C2C first introduced anime fans to Rakuro Hizutome and his virtual allies in 2023, laying out how the titular video game of the series has become one of the biggest of this anime universe. The stakes could not be lower for Rakuro and his friends though that hasn’t stopped the series from creating a compelling story that is fit to bursting with some of the best action in recent anime history. Now, Shangri-La Frontier has released a new trailer that highlights when you can expect season two to arrive.

Shangri-La Frontier focuses on a young gamer who has perfected his video game skills by playing “trash games.” Learning how to harness glitches and becoming a better player in terrible environments, Rakuro becomes an ace in the virtual reality game. Later on in the series, Rakuro and his allies take down a legendary opponent in the game, Wezaemon The Tombguard. Since the trio was able to defeat the enemy before anyone else, the world of gamers now are aware of Rakuro and company.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Release Date & Trailer

Shangri-La Frontier’s second season will debut on October 13th and the new trailer released by Studio C2C shows that there are plenty of virtual challenges lying in wait for Rakuro. While Dark Souls might not have an anime adaptation of its own, Shangri-La Frontier seems tailor-made for fans of the FROM Software franchise.

If you have yet to dip your toes into the digital world of Shangri-La Frontier, the first season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the franchise, “Rakuro Hizutome only cares about one thing: beating crappy VR games. He devotes his entire life to these buggy games and could clear them all in his sleep. One day, he decides to challenge himself and play a popular god-tier game called Shangri-La Frontier. But he quickly learns just how difficult it is. Will his expert skills be enough to uncover its hidden secrets?”

