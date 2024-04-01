Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Announced

Shangri-La Frontier has announced the anime will be coming back for Season 2 much sooner than expected! Shangri-La Frontier kicked off the anime adaptation for Katarina's original web novel series last Fall, and introduced fans to a much more relaxed take on video game anime adventures. The series continued its debut anime season through the Winter 2024 months, and has now come to an end ahead of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. The anime boasted two cours worth of episodes for its debut, and thankfully there are already plenty of more anime episodes for the series coming our way.

Shangri-La Frontier's first season came to an end with the release of Episode 25 this weekend, and it was quickly confirmed that the anime would be continuing with Season 2. Shangri-La Frontier kept the surprises going, however, as the anime not only announced that Season 2 is now in the works, but it will also be kicking off a two consecutive cour season of episodes this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. You can check out the announcement for Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 below.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Release Date

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 will premiere some time this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and the second season will be running through to the Winter 2025 schedule as well. So the anime will last around 24-26 episodes with plans to air from October through the end of March next year. It's going to have just as lengthy of a run as the first season, so now is the perfect time to catch up with everything that's happened in the anime so far now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease what to expect from Shangri-La Frontier as such, "Rakuro Hizutome only cares about one thing: beating crappy VR games. He devotes his entire life to these buggy games and could clear them all in his sleep. One day, he decides to challenge himself and play a popular god-tier game called Shangri-La Frontier. But he quickly learns just how difficult it is. Will his expert skills be enough to uncover its hidden secrets?"

Are you excited to see Shangri-La Frontier come back for Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!