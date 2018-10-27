‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Launches VR Website

Ahead of its release on November 16th, DreamWorks Animation Television and Netflix have released a special virtual reality-enabled website for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

The She-Ra reboot’s website is fairly limited at the moment, but seems to promise a number of VR character profiles going forward. It’s a relatively simple experience, and doesn’t require using a VR device to navigate. Without the use of something like the Oculus Rift, it’s simple enough to drag and pull your way around as you like.

Depending on what you’re looking at, various narrations play about the world of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. More content is promised in the coming days, as previously mentioned, with silhouettes of characters blocked out with specific dates overlaid on them.

Using VR-enabled gear would likely add to the experience, but it’s nice enough on its own. It’s fairly clear how certain elements like the various holograms would play out in VR, and the idea of being immersed in this small corner of the She-Ra reboot’s world is enticing. (ComicBook.com did not have a chance to check out the website in VR as of writing, but has previously used such things.)

You can check out the DreamWorks Animation show’s official synopsis below:

“Adora’s destiny turns out to be far greater than she could have ever imagined. As the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, it’s up to her and a spirited group of rebel princesses to restore balance in Etheria by defending it from the place she once called home.”

The first season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is scheduled to release on Netflix on November 16th.