Shin Godzilla Arrives On 4K Blu-ray With a Limited Edition Steelbook

The critically acclaimed and groundbreaking 2016 kaiju film Shin Godzilla from Hideaki Anno (Neon Genesis Evangelion) and Shinji Higuchi (Shin Ultraman) is set to return to theaters in North America on August 14th to show off the new 4K restoration. This event will be accompanied by a highly anticipated 4K Blu-ray Steelbook edition from GKIDS, which is now available to pre-order here at Walmart and here at GRUV (20% off using the code SIGNUP20 at checkout) in both Steelbook and standard 4K UHD Blu-ray varieties. We also expect it to arrive here on Amazon in the coming days. If you’re game for the Steelbook edition, jump on it quickly as sellouts are expected. Additional details can be found below.

Godzilla is having a moment right now, and Shin Godzilla set the stage for wildly popular films like Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It’s a must-have for any Kaiju collection, and you’ll be treated to the following special features as part of the 4K Blu-ray release: Promotional Video Collection, Making Of Shin Godzilla, Deleted Scenes, Outtakes, News Reels, Previs Reel Collection, Previs and Special Effects Outtakes, and Visual Effects Breakdown.

“With an incredibly timely story of people struggling to work together to stop imminent destruction, backed by some of the most explosive action scenes the franchise has ever seen, SHIN GODZILLA is a modern masterpiece,” GKIDS’ President David Jesteadt said about the coming re-release. “We are honored to play a part in bringing the film back for American fans, better than ever.”

Shin Godzilla 4K Blu-ray Steelbook and Standard Editions / Release Date TBA

“SHIN GODZILLA marked the first Japanese-produced Godzilla film since the release of Godzilla Final Wars in 2004,” Toho’s Chief Godzilla Officer, Keiji Ota said about the new release. “Upon its release, it became a social phenomenon in Japan, playing a pivotal role in reviving the Godzilla franchise after a 12-year hiatus, and we’re thrilled to bring this landmark film back to the big screen in North America. For some, this will be their first time experiencing it — and there’s no better way to feel the overwhelming presence, power, and terror of Godzilla than in a theater. Enjoy the film!”

Synopsis: Something has surfaced in Tokyo Bay. As the Prime Minister of Japan pleads with the public to remain calm, a horrific creature of tremendous size makes landfall in the city, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Then it evolves. The government assembles a motley task force to combat the monster when an envoy from the US Department of State delivers a folder of classified documents. On its cover is written “GODZILLA.”

From visionary director Hideaki Anno and co-director Shinji Higuchi, SHIN GODZILLA offers a thrilling origin story to one of cinema’s greatest creations. Propelled by astounding visual effects and rapid fire dialogue, SHIN GODZILLA is equal parts pulse-pounding action film and venomous political satire, worthy of the franchise’s towering history.