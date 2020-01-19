Shirobako Movie Releases New Poster

Shirobako‘s original anime series has been one of the quieter hits among anime fans, but those who are in love with it are really in love with it. As one of the few anime projects that sheds a light on how anime is actually made, there’s been a desire to see more from this franchise ever since its run came to an end five years ago. Perhaps it’s now more poignant than ever given how many prominent anime projects have been making their returns lately, but Shirobako is coming back for a brand new feature film.

The official website and Twitter account for the new Shirobako movie has been updated with a few new details as to what to expect when it premieres in Japan on February 29th, but also shared a brand new poster that you can find below. When the fan-favorite Musashino Animation studio returns, they’ll be making a movie of their own.

According to the film’s website, the new Shirobako movie will reunite us with Aoi Miyamori four years after the end of the original anime series. She’s still working with Musashino Animation, but she’s surprisingly put as the lead for a new theatrical release. Confronting various problems over the course of production, Aoi works together with the rest of the team (and new character Kaede Miyai voiced by Ayane Sakura) to complete the film on time.

Tsutomu Mizushima will be returning from the original anime to direct the film for P.A. Works, Michiko Yokote will be supervising the script, Ponkan8 will be designing the characters, and Kanami Sekiguchi will be serving as chief animation director.

Confirmed returning cast members for the film include Juri Kimura as Aoi Miyamori, Haruka Yoshimura as Ema Yasuhara, Haruka Chisuga as Shizuka Sakaki, Asami Takano as Misa Todo, Hitomi Ohwada as Midori Imai, Shuya Nishiji as Yutaka Honda, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tatsuya Ochiai, Yuri Yamaoka as Erika Yano, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Taro Takanashi, Ai Kayano as Rinko Ogasawara, Masaya Matsukaze as Hayabusa Watanabe, and Mai Nakahara as Yuka Okitsu.

There's currently no word on an English language release for the new Shirobako movie just yet, but ComicBook.com will be here to share any updates!