Can You Figure Out Which Shonen Icon Drew These Heroes?

If you read a lot of manga, you probably know that all of the various Shonen creators have their own specific styles when it comes to drawing their characters. When someone else tries their hand, it just doesn’t look right.

What if some of these famous creators took on each other’s characters? Would you be able to figure out who drew which one, based on the style alone?

That’s what Dr. Stone writer Riichirou Inagaki attempted to figure out when he issued a challenge amongst his fellow creators. Five different Shonen icons drew a character created by another, and it’s up to you to figure out exactly who drew what?

Take a close look at these five sketches, and see if you can pair them with the Shonen creator behind the pen. When you’re done, scroll to the final slide to check your answers!

A. Senku – Dr. Stone

First up, we’ve got a sketch of Sneku from Dr. Stone, which is written by the issuer of this sketch challenge himeself, Riichirou Inagaki.

As you know, Senku is one of the two main characters in Dr. Stone. Along with his good friend, and ancient accomplice, Taiju, Senku attempts to rebuild civilization.

Can you guess which creator sketched out this take on Senku?

B. Ichigo Kurosaki – Bleach

The second sketch depicts Ichigo Kurosaki, the main character of the ever-popular anime and manga series, Bleach.

Written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, Bleach follows Ichigo Kurosaki’s story after he inherits the powers of the Soul Reaper. It’s now his duty to protect human life from evil, and guide souls to the afterlife.

Can you guess which Shonen creator drew this version of Ichigo?

C. Saiki – The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Coming in next is a sketch of Saiki, the titular character in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Written and illustrated by Shuichi Aso, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. tells the story of a young man with all sorts of psychic abilities, as he struggles with the realities of every day life?

Which creator do you think drew up this new take on Saiki?

D. Inumaru & Lycopene – Lycopene the Tomatoy Poodle

Here we’ve got a double-header! This creator sketched out both Inumaru and Lycopene from Lycopene the Tomatoy Poodle.

This odd-ball series is about a creature named Lycopene, a poodle who was born from a tomato plant, who lives in a world called Cutepia.

Do you think you know who drew this sketch of the Lycopene characters?

E. Neuro – Majin Tantei Nogami Neuro

Finally, the last sketch in the challenge is none other than Neuro, from Majin Tantei Nogami Neuro, also known as Neuro: Supernatural Detective.

Written and illustrated by Yusei Matsui, Nuero is about a demon who travels to the human world to solve mysteries, having figured out everything in the demon world.

Who do you think drew this Neuro?

Results

Think you figured out which Shonen creators drew these characters? Take a look at the results below:

A: Tite Kubo (Bleach creator)

B: Shuichi Aso (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. creator)

C: Koji Oishi (Lycopene the Tomatoy Poodle creator)

D: Yusei Matsui (Majin Tantei Nogami Neuro creator)

E: Riichiro Inagaki (Dr. Stone writer)

How many were you able to get right? Let us know in the comments!