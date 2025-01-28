Berserk, Tsutomu Nihei, and Cthulhu Inspired Shonen Jump’s Darkest New Series

When it comes to venturing into the dark side, Shonen franchises are no stranger to focusing on brutal and bloody battles. Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and even Dragon Ball have had fights that weren’t afraid to see characters getting down and dirty. As big series like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen recently released their final chapters, there’s a big “power vacuum” when it comes to the world’s biggest manga publisher. Luckily, a new manga is aiming to fill the void and the creator recently discussed how both the Band of the Hawk and Cthulu are responsible for influencing what might be the “next big thing.”

For those who might not know about Centuria, the recent Shonen Jump manga was released last April thanks to manga artist Tohru Kuramori. The series follows protagonist Julian who finds himself to be a slave aboard a ship. Becoming close to a woman named Mira, the slaves are slaughtered by the captain of the vessel and the strength of the slaves, and Mira herself, are placed into Julian. Tasked with protecting Mira’s newborn daughter while hoping to get revenge on those that murdered the slaves, Julian sets out on a dark adventure while attempting to also save the baby now in his care. Keeping this premise in mind, it might be easy to see how Kuramori relied on both H.P. Lovecraft and Kentaro Miura as inspirations.

Centuria’s Creator Speaks

In a new interview with Shueisha, Tohru Kuramori discussed the creation of the series and what inspired them in its formation, “I got my idea for chapter one of Centuria from the painting “The Slave Ship” by Joseph Mallord William Turner. I imagined a situation in which the protagonist of the story was aboard that slave ship and built upon the story from there. One thing led to another, and I ended up with the concept of a protagonist who had been granted the live of one hundred people. I think I’ve been influenced most by Kentaro Miura-sensei’s Berserk, Tsutomu Nihei-sensei’s works, and the Cthulu mythos.”

Kuramori also took the chance to discuss a much lighter topic, chatting about where the artist created the dark epic, “I work on my manga out in the countryside, where I’m surrounded by nature; I find I can concentrate much more on my work there. AS for something I consider indispensable when working, I have a favorite penholder that I always use. Since I do my inking by hand, I’m a bit particular about the tools I use.”

Centuria Anime When?

While not every Shonen Jump story does make it from the page to the screen, we wouldn’t be surprised if Centuria was able to receive an anime adaptation in the near future. With the story only beginning in April of last year, it might need some more time to have enough material for a full season. Based on the story content, any production house would be lucky to adapt Kuramori’s tale.

