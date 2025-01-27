Centuria Creator Breaks Silence on the Series’ Saddest Death Yet

Centuria by Tohru Kuramori is a dark shonen manga that debuted in April 2024. The story centers around Julian, a young boy stowing away on a slave ship after killing the man his mother sold him to. He is forced into slavery after being discovered but finds solace among his fellow slaves on the ship. He grew close to Mira, a pregnant woman who treats him like her son. Unfortunately, once tragedy strikes, Julian is unable to help the people who are kind to him. The ship’s captain massacres the slaves and unintentionally summons a mysterious sea entity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In exchange for the blood of the 100 slaves, including Mira, Julian is granted their combined strength and lives. With his newfound powers, Julian embarks on a new journey to raise Mira’s newborn daughter, Diana, and give her the love she deserves. However, the path to freedom isn’t easy for him as more gruesome trials lie ahead of the young boy. Kuramori is a former assistant of Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man. Although he worked on several one-shot mangas before, Centuria is his first serialized manga. In a recent interview, Kuramori talks about the saddest death in the story so far.

Warning: Major spoilers from the Centuria Manga Ahead!

Shonen Jump+

Centuria Creator Talks About Angvall’s Death in the Manga

Manga Plus is celebrating its sixth anniversary and will release two slates of interviews. The one with the creators of Ichi the Witch, Centuria, and Hero Organization was just released. The second slate will include interviews from the creators of Dandadan, RuriDragon, and Witch Watch set to release on February 4th. Manga Plus will also give 20 t-shirts to winners of the lucky draw. In the interview, Centuria creator Tohru Kuramori talks about the one scene that’s particularly memorable to him.

He says, “The scene where Angvall dies in Chapter 21. It was planned right from the start of the manga, so I made sure to put my all into drawing it.” Angvall is introduced in Chapter 3 and easily becomes a beloved character. She was Commander Knight known as the “King’s Spear,” and had a reputation as a formidable warrior. She took Julian and Diana in and helped them during a difficult time. However, she meets her demise at the hands of Arkos, the king’s son. Arkos is a major antagonist in Centuria, who made his debut in Chapter 10. He is known for his egotistical and nihilistic nature.

Shonen Jump+

In the same interview, Kuramori also reveals that Arkos is his favorite character. He enjoys going all out with the villain’s evil expressions. The villain kills Angvall to not only remove her as a threat but also to provoke and antagonize Julian. Her death devastates Julian and Titi, especially Titi who was raised by Angvall. Julian, on the other hand, is filled with sorrow and rage at her sight. Julian and Joseph lay her body to rest in a grave near the village where she protected the group. As she was admired by the villagers, they all gathered to pay respects to her.

H/T: MangaPlus