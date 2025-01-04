Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Debuts New Opening & Watch: Watch

Blue Exorcist has returned for the second half of Season 4 as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and it has kicked things off with a brand new opening and ending theme sequence. Blue Exorcist has been running on all cylinders ever since it made its highly anitipcated return for the TV anime’s third season a couple of years ago. With the successful release of the Shimane Illuminati Saga, it was then revealed that the anime would quickly continue with a fourth season tackling two huge sagas of its own. The first of which, Beyond the Snow Saga, hit last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the first half of the season releasing last Fall, Blue Exorcist is continuing strong through the Winter 2025 anime schedule with many of the other new anime releases coming this month. Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga- kicks off its run with a flashback that’s about to show Rin Okamura some of the major pieces missing from his origin story. And that’s being teased with a new opening theme song that you can check out in the video above titled “sense ‌of ‌pain” as performed by amazarashi. The new ending theme is titled “Overlap” as performed by Shiyui, and you can watch it below.

What’s Going on in Blue Exorcist Season 4?

Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga- kicks the intensity up a notch following everything that happened in the Beyond the Snow Saga arc from last Fall. The world of the demons is now further merging with the human world, and Rin and Yukio are about to find out more of the truth behind their birth. It starts off with Rin going back into the past to see more of his mysterious mother, and it’s part of a flashback that unfolds with massive ramifications for what’s to come in the rest of the season and beyond.

Directed by Daisuke Yoshida for studio VOLN, Toshiya Ono handles the series composition while Yurie Ohigashi oversees the character designs, and Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano are composing the music for the new episodes. If you wanted to catch up with the season and all of the episodes released up to now, you can now find Blue Exorcist now streaming with Crunchyroll. They ominously tease the new episodes as such, “Assiah, the realm of humans, and Gehenna, the realm of demons. Normally, these two dimensions would never intersect, but the demons are now intruding on the material world.”

VOLN

Why You Should Catch Up With Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga- is only one of the major franchises returning for new episodes this month as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, but it might get ost in the shuffle considering the huge period of waiting in between the second and third seasons. The anime had some divisive responses to the second season as the anime reached its own conclusion not seen in the original manga, but the third season shifted things back around.

Blue Exorcist fans had noted how the third season was a return to form after the success of that first season, and that passion is undoubtedly seen with the first half of the fourth season. Now as Rin and Yukio are about to find out more about their mother and their connection with Satan, things are about to heat up to one of the biggest fights in the anime to date. So now is the perfect time to jump on and catch up with everything that has happened in the anime thus far.