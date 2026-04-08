Shonen Jump Confirms Release Date for Surprising Live-Action Movie

One surprising franchise is making a jump from the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to theater screens, and it has finally confirmed a release date for its new live-action movie debut. Shonen Jump might currently be going through a number of changes this Spring with new cancellations and new serializations, but its many franchises have found success with all sorts of new projects in the time since. This includes some revivals for franchises that have been gone for a while, and one seems to be the most surprising of all.

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Ryo Nakama’s High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku has officially announced that it’s going to be making a return with a new live-action feature film release three years after it originally came to an end, but only previously revealed that it was set to make its debut sometime later this Fall in Japan. But with a new update from the film’s social media and website, it’s now confirmed that the movie will be making its debut on January 8th next year. You can check out the first teaser trailer for the film below.

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High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku will be making its live-action movie debut on January 8, 2027 in Japan, but unfortunately has yet to reveal any potential international release plans as of the time of this writing. Toei is set to distribute the film in Japan, and it will be directed by Toichiro Ruto with a script from Europe Kikaku’s Makoto Ueda. But while the series is making a comeback in this surprising fashion, it’s not exactly one of the most popular Shonen Jump projects outside of Japan.

Ryo Nakama’s original manga series made its debut with Shonen Jump back in 2020, and had a respectable run with over 100 plus chapters under its belt before it came to an end. It might not have been received well outside of Japan, but the series was popular enough to avoid cancellation like many of the others around it. What helps in this matter is the fact that it’s a comedic series that didn’t really focus on a grander narrative, but instead just followed this adorable family through their daily lives in a unique situation.

What’s Special About High School Family

Courtesy of Toei

High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku‘s live-action movie will star the likes of Riisa Naka as the mother Shizuka, Shingo Katori as the father Ichiro, Jun Saito as the son Kotaro, and Yuno Nagao as sister Haruka. This central family all heads to high school at the same time (together with their family cat Gomez), and gets into all sorts of wacky high school adventures despite their varying ages. It’s a series that gives these older adults a second chance at life, and makes the most of it.

It’s an adorable, yet quiet series that likely went under the radar of most Shonen Jump fans as many of the other massive franchises around it (like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen) were taking up the bulk of the attention at the time. But if this live-action movie taps into what made it all work, this could be the start of even more for this adorable family.

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