Shonen Jump’s Biggest Heroes Unite In Stunning Fan-Art

The characters of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump are some of the most beloved in the anime and manga industry, as the magazine has spent decades collecting many different stories that have all resonated with fans in one way or another.

In fact, the heroes of its stories have become so popular and well-known, that the thought of them standing side by side would blow minds. Luckily, one fan imagined what that would look like.

Spotted by Reddit user Adrian-Jimenez, this fan-art imagines five of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump’s biggest heroes standing off against a united foe.

The art imagines Bleach‘s Ichigo Kurosaki, One Piece‘s Monkey D. Luffy, Naruto’s Naruto Uzamaki, Dragon Ball‘s Son Goku, and Fairy Tail’s Natsu Dragneel all preparing a massive attack to face an unknown foe.

While these heroes have met in official projects like the Jump Super Stars video games, and many crossover special anime projects, they have never officially crossed over to this extent. This fan-art is so well done, fans have even begun to imagine what kind of story these five would be involved in.

Some mention how the other four heroes are protecting Ichigo, while some fans wonder what other Shonen Jump heroes are doing in the meantime such as My Hero Academia‘s Izuku Midoriya or Hunter x Hunter‘s Gon Freeccs. Nevertheless, a major crossover like this would be amazing to see in action regardless of which characters are involved.

Shueisha is also celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump with a two-part exhibit debuting at Roppongi Hills Complex’s Tokyo Mori Arts Center Gallery March 19 under the name of “Sokan 50 Shunen Kinen Shukan Shonen Jump-ten Vol. 2 1990 Nendai, Hakko Busu 653-Man-bu no Shogeki” which roughly translates to “50th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s First Issue Exhibition Vol. 2: 1990s, Impact of 6.53 Million Copies in Print.” The exhibit will run until June 19 and celebrates such properties of the 90s like Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dragon Ball, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Slam Dunk.

This exhibit is the second of a two-part exhibition. The first part is titled “Sōkan 50 Shūnen Kinen Shukan Shonen Jump-ten Vol. 1 Sōkan~1980 Nendai, Densetsu no Hajimari, which roughly translates to 50th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s First Issue Exhibition Vol. 1: First Issue-1980s, Beginning of the Legend. This exhibit will cover the magazine’s history from its first issue to popular series of the 1980s like Dr. Slump, Hokuto no Ken, and Mazinger Z.