Shonen Jump’s Dark Fantasy Return Sets July 2025 Release Window

Weekly Shonen Jump’s beloved manga Hell Teacher Nube is getting an anime reboot after nearly three decades. The manga debuted in 1993 and continued till 1999. The series is still loved by many for blending supernatural horror with humor and having several heartfelt moments. 15 years after the original story ended, the manga released a sequel, Hell Teacher Nube Neo. It also released its third part, titled Hell Teacher Nube S, in 2018. However, the anime never adapted the full manga. It only has 46 episodes, while the original manga has 279 chapters. The reboot was officially announced in July 2024 by Studio Kai.

While the announcement confirmed it will be released in Summer 2025, it hasn’t had a release window till now. The official Twitter account of Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube announced it will be released in July 2025. It also shares that the broadcast will begin on TV Asahi’s nationwide “IMAnimation W” slot. Episodes will be broadcast every Wednesday at 11:45 JST. The episodes will likely be globally available an hour or two later. However, there’s currently no confirmation on the streaming platform.

What Is the Plot of Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube?

Hell Teacher Nube follows Kyouzou Nube, an unconventional teacher at Doumoro Elementary School. Although he appears to be an ordinary teacher, he possesses a supernatural hand that contains immense powers. A supernatural force curses Nube’s hand, and it allows him to exorcise, control, and even interact with those spirits. He uses his hand in battles against supernatural beings such as vengeful spirits and demons. Those monsters often threaten the safety of his students, and it’s up to Nube to protect them.

Although he has to protect the students, he teaches them valuable life lessons, encouraging them to face their fears and inner demons. The series is largely episodic, with each chapter or arc focusing on different threats that Nube protects his students from. The series is a perfect blend of supernatural action, quirky characters, emotional moments, and intriguing references to Japanese folklore.

