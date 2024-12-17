Shonen Jump Could Be Losing Two of Its Biggest Series Very Soon

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has already seen some of its biggest franchises come to an end this year, and it looks like the magazine could be losing two more much sooner than expected. Shonen Jump has been through some significant changes over the course of the last year. While it had been supporting itself with a few long running franchise pillars for the past few years especially, 2024 saw the end of both Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia and Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen. This has already shifted the focus of the magazine to many of the other franchises that aren’t quite as big yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thankfully, the gap for now has been held steady with some of the other older series in Shonen Jump (with Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece still leading the way after all these years), and some new debuts that have really started to take off in the last year such as Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi. But the developments from the last few weeks especially seem to tease that Shonen Jump is on the cusp of ending two more of its long running franchises with the upcoming potential endings for Hitsuji Gondaira’s Mission: Yozakura Family and Yoshifumi Tozuka’s Undead Unluck.

Shueisha / Viz Media

Shonen Jump Has More Endings on the Way

Mission: Yozakura Family’s ending is the more likely of the two as it was already confirmed to be starting its final arc earlier this Spring. This set the titular Yozakura family into a final against Asa and his children, and the past year has seen all of these fights come to an end. There were announcements from Shueisha through the months that the arc would even be “speeding up” the final battle, and that has been seen with how quickly some of the various fights were wrapped up (sometimes within the span of a single chapter). But it’s been a final arc that fans saw the end of the final battle settle with the newest chapter.

Unless there’s an extended epilogue following the final battle as seen with My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen from earlier this year, Mission: Yozakura Family could very well end before the end of 2024. At the latest, it won’t be getting too far into 2025 if Gondaira continues to keep up its weekly pace along with the upcoming holiday breaks for the magazine. But the second series is a bit harder to gauge whether or not it’s ending soon.

David Production

Will Undead Unluck End Soon?

It’s harder to gauge whether or not Undead Unluck is ending soon too. While the story seems to be reaching a higher peak than it ever has, fans aren’t quite ready to see it come to an end. But that might be happening soon as @WSJ_manga on X reports that Undead Unluck will be reaching its “Super Climax” with an extended chapter coming in the next issue of Shonen Jump. This is the same kind of terminology used for the end of final battles we have seen in the past with the likes of Hajime Komoto’s Mashle: Magic and Muscles back in 2023.

Unlike Mission: Yozakura Family, however, Undead Unluck has not announced that it was in the final arc of the manga series so this “Super Climax” is indeed a surprise. But at the same time, the events of the current chapters seem to point to an imminent conclusion. So if both of these series end up coming to an end within Shonen Jump as well, then the magazine is going to be going through even more changes and will need some quick hits in 2025. It’s going to be an interesting year for Shonen Jump to see what takes the space of these big franchises next.