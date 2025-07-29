Shonen Jump’s Hottest New Manga Hits a Significant Milestone

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine continues to thrive, and despite losing some of its flagship titles last year, such as My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, several new manga debuted in their place. Among them, the standout hit is Ichi the Witch. Last year, it ranked second among newly serialized manga on the Manga Plus platform. It likely would have claimed the top spot if not for the controversial debut of Drama Queen, which drew higher initial views due to its polarizing launch. Nevertheless, Ichi the Witch remains strong, and its latest achievement marks a significant milestone.

Ichi the Witch’s official X (formerly Twitter) account recently announced the upcoming release of Volume 4, set to go on sale Monday, August 4th, 2025, in Japan. The preview image of the new volume features a label on the cover revealing that the series has reached 700,000 copies in circulation. This milestone is noteworthy on multiple fronts, most importantly in signaling the strong future of the magazine. Another thriving manga in the magazine, Sakamoto Days, recently announced that it will be entering its “Final Battle” starting with issue 36. This timing makes the milestone for Ichi the Witch all the more significant, as it positions the series as one of the prominent titles set to lead the magazine into the future alongside One Piece.

Ichi the Witch‘s Success in Shonen Jump Magazine Was Always Imminent

Ichi the Witch by Osamu Nishi and Shiro Usazaki has reached 700.000 copies in circulation with 4 volumes. https://t.co/vqdezAsUuK pic.twitter.com/wNhrpEpnwA — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) July 29, 2025

Though Ichi the Witch‘s latest achievement cements its place as one of the leading current series in Shonen Jump, its success always seemed inevitable. This lies in how the manga strikes a balance, being both distinctive and yet highly formulaic within the Shonen Jump mold. Most popular Shonen Jump manga feature protagonists who live and breathe their craft, driven by a singular, unwavering goal. Examples include the magazine’s flagship characters like Goku, Luffy, Naruto, Deku, Asta, and Tanjiro. While there are exceptions, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, which presents its protagonist differently, the hallmark of a classic shonen series has long been a protagonist with a clear and compelling goal.

With Ichi the Witch featuring a protagonist who perfectly fits this mold, and with the story’s development centered around giving depth to both the protagonist and the characters connected to him, it was only a matter of time before the manga emerged as one of the magazine’s front-runners. This rise feels even more fitting now, as many of the aforementioned icons have concluded their runs. Ichi, from Ichi the Witch, who clearly is a nod to the magazine’s legendary figures, was destined to join them as one of Shonen Jump’s new defining faces.