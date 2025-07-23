Shonen Jump Just Solidified Its Latest Great Duo and They Are Perfect

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump has produced nearly all the most popular manga series, following a perfected shonen formula that, despite being repeated across new titles, never fails to entertain readers. One of the best aspects of these formulaic shonen series is their focus on a primary male protagonist who is eventually paired with a supporting male character, forming a bond that drives both their growth and the narrative forward. Over the years, many shonen series have introduced iconic duos, such as Luffy and Zoro, Goku and Vegeta, Naruto and Sasuke, Asta and Yuno, and the list goes on. Joining this array of memorable duos, Shonen Jump’s adventurous manga Ichi the Witch may have also introduced an intriguing pair: Ichi and Gokuraku.

What makes Ichi the Witch’s duo stand out is how unique they are within the series’ premise. Unlike most shonen titles, the series primarily focuses are females, as its magical world allows only females to wield magic by acquiring magical creatures called “Majik” and harnessing their power. However, Ichi becomes an oddity, as he acquires a powerful Majik, due to sheer luck of how this Majik’s condition was that it could only be acquired by males. While fans initially assumed the story would continue to spotlight female characters, the latest arc introduced Gokuraku Kagami, another male character, creating an unexpected and distinctive male duo that fans weren’t anticipating.

Shonen Jump’s Ichi the Witch Protagonist’s Bond Is Solidified With Gokuraku

Gokuraku Kagami was introduced in the series as a villain causing trouble for the Manitel Witches Association, an organization that manages the witches. He is shown to be equipped with magical items and has modified his body in a way that he calls himself an “Anti-Majik Augmented Human.” His actions truly justify this title; however, what makes Gokuraku an interesting and likable character is his backstory. It is revealed that he has been on a decade-long journey to rid his kingdom of a Majik that has stolen all the sorrow from its people for nefarious purposes. When Ichi and his team arrive in the Bakugami Kingdom and learn about the Majik tormenting the citizens, it paints a clear picture of Gokuraku’s relentless efforts to save his homeland.

Amidst this arc, Ichi and Gokuraku form a brotherly bond, which ultimately leads to the defeat of Bakugami, the Maijk, in cool action sequences, fulfilling Gokuraku’s long-standing wish of seeing his kingdom regain its ability to feel pain and sorrow. Bakugami proves to be one of the most formidable Majik Ichi has encountered, and it is evident that without Gokuraku’s help, he would not have been able to stop it.

With Gokuraku, still determined to fight other Majiks and officially joining Ichi’s team, fans can look forward to seeing more of this duo as they continue their hunt for powerful Majik, leading up to the World Hater Majik. As Ichi the Witch’s narrative continues to progress with no signs of slowing down, Shonen Jump may have just created a duo that could, in time, be recognized as one of the most iconic in the world of manga.