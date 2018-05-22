New ‘Shonen Jump’ Magazine Highlights ‘Bleach’

Despite its tumultuous end a couple of years ago Tite Kubo’s Bleach is still held in high regard by fans. Its status as a former pillar of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, but getting a truncated ending, means that fans still want more from the series to this day.

Luckily, 2018 seems to be a great year for the series so far and its recent resurgence has even lead the series to be highlighted on one of Shueisha’s Shonen Jump magazine.

Shonen Jump GIGA 2018 Summer Cover featuring Saiki K. and Bleach and more releases 5/25. pic.twitter.com/28k065kgQH — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 18, 2018

Although Shuichi Aso’s The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. graces the cover of Shonen Jump’s GIGA 2017 Summer issue, the real focus of the cover is Bleach as the magazine offers better looks at the upcoming film and the new additions to the Bleach: Brave Souls mobile game.

For those unaware, Bleach: Brave Souls has gone on to great success in Japan and it is even providing great fan service in that it finally reveals the anime designs for True Bankai Rukia, True Bankai Renji, and a more complete form of Ichigo from the Thousand Year Blood War arc that the anime was never able to complete.

Bleach fans have a lot more to look forward to this year as the live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan, and has just released its first full trailer. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.