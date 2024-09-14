Shonen Jump Reveals Its Top-Grossing IPs in New Report: What Is in First?

While there are some major publishers such as Kodansha and Shogakukan, it's impossible to deny that Shonen Jump has had the biggest influence on the anime world. To this day, some of the biggest anime franchises first got their start as manga in the regularly-released publication including the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and countless others. With many series either having reached their end or their finales right around the corner, a new generation is on the way to lead the charge. Thanks to a new report, the most profitable properties of Shonen Jump have been revealed to give manga fans a better idea of what is taking home the gold.

While Shonen Jump primarily operates out of Japan, the rise in anime's popularity has helped the publisher gain a serious foothold in North America and the world at large. The manga anthology printed its first copy in 1968, getting the ball rolling on decades of manga dominance. To this day, the series have become so popular that Shonen Jump has received its own genre as "Shonen Anime" remains a major talking point in the medium. Even with some major franchises reaching their natural conclusion, this doesn't mean that there aren't worthy successors waiting in the wings.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Shonen Jump's Top IPs Revealed

In a recently released "Media Guide For Advertisers", Shonen Jump revealed which series, ongoing and finished, continue to drum up some serious profits for the publication. As it stands, the biggest ongoing series include:

One Piece

Jujutsu Kaisen

Sakomoto Days

Blue Box

Akane Banashi

Kagurabachi

On the other side of the aisle, Shueisha also revealed the most profitable series they own that have already released their respective series finales:

My Hero Academia

Demon Slayer

Haikyuu

The Promised Neverland

Shonen Jump's Next Generation

While the likes of My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Haikyuu, and The Promised Neverland have released their final chapters, Jujutsu Kaisen's finale is right around the corner and One Piece is in the throes of its final saga. In keeping this in mind, there is set to be a power vacuum when it comes to new stories taking the top spots in Shonen Jump. Early next year, Sakomoto Days will be releasing its first anime adaptation on Netflix, potentially meaning that the assassin story set in a convenience store might reach new heights of profitability.

Arguably, the biggest manga that has yet to have any news of anime adaptation is Kagurabachi, the sword-slinging series that has risen the ranks in a mind-bending short amount of time. While nothing is set in stone, that isn't stopping anime fans from debating which studios might be best at bringing Chihiro to life.

Shonen Jump's Packed Fall Season

This October, anime fans are in for one of the biggest fall seasons in the medium's history. With My Hero Academia still releasing new episodes as a part of its seventh season, the highly anticipated Dragon Ball Daima will arrive as one of the biggest series' comebacks of the genre. Joining Son Goku and the Z-Fighters will be Dandadan, a shonen supernatural series that has made serious leeway with its manga and is hoping to see the Science SARU production gain ever more adulation. Shonen fans are also awaiting the return of Bleach as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will land next month, continuing the fight between the Soul Society and the Sternritter.

Want to see which anime will take the crown for most profitable Shonen Jump series in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Weekly Shonen Jump.