Shonen Jump’s New Romance Is a Must-Read For Valentine’s Day

2025 kicks off with a new romantic comedy in Shonen Jump+. My Marriage to Saneka, released on January 21, is a new manga by Romantic Killer’s creator, Wataru Momose. Romantic Killer is a popular manga series that later got an anime adaptation on Netflix. Both series by Momose include comedy scenes with a supernatural twist. My Marriage to Saneka is being weekly serialized and has currently four chapters. Even so, the premise is already entertaining and worth reading.

Since Valentine’s Day is already here, the manga will be a perfect fit to set the romantic mood. It’s one of the most beautiful and heart-warming times of the year and many certainly look forward to it. Across countries worldwide, people give heart-shaped boxes of chocolates to each other as a sign of appreciation and especially love. However, it’s also common to spend the day watching some movies, anime, or even reading manga with romance as the primary genre. So, here’s why you need to read this latest romance manga from Shonen Jump+.

What Is the Plot of My Marriage to Saneka?

The story follows Tatsuhiko Shimazaki, a young boy whose late maternal grandfather left him his house before passing away. Despite being seemingly uninterested, he comes to check out the place after his aunt keeps asking him to do so. He only plans to spend a night there since he already has a nice apartment. However, after listening to a strange voice, Tatsuhiko follows the source and finds a tanuki in a room worshipping his late grandfather as an idol.

The tanuki soon transforms into a girl and reveals she’s a bona fide goddess and guardian deity of the house named Saneka. She used to live in the house with his grandfather and is watching over the house alone after his death. At first, she is hostile towards Tatsuhiko since he clearly doesn’t care about the house. However, they soon begin to connect after sharing their past memories with one another.

Saneka never wanted another person to live in the house, so she hid Tatsuhiko’s grandfather’s will in the attic. Meanwhile, Tatsuhiko wasn’t close with the man, and the two rarely met, so he didn’t have any attachment to his grandfather. After listening to Saneka’s story of the past and how much the man cared for his grandson, Tatsuhiko regrets never trying to get close to him.

He decides to spend some more time there, but unfortunately, on the second night, he eats a mochi and ends up getting married to Saneka. All the nearby gods came to congratulate the newlyweds. Tatsuhiko soon discovers he can’t travel far without Saneka. As the two try to adjust to their new lives, Tatsuhiko learns more about the supernatural world.

The Manga Is Already Setting Up Some Major Plot Twists

According to tradition, a man would visit a woman’s house at nigh,t and if a mochi is served on the third night, they become a married couple. Although it was Tatsuhiko’s second night there, the marriage has been recognized by all the local deities. Even Tatsuhiko being unable to leave Saneka’s side is a clear indication that the marriage is legit. Saneka doesn’t know why that’s the case and brushes off the situation by thinking the custom may have changed. However, maybe the custom hasn’t chang, ed and there’s some greater force at play trying to bring the two together for some unknown reason.

Additionally, Tatsuhiko’s grandfather is an important character in the story whose past remains unknown. He clearly cared for his grandson and always talked about him to Saneka. However, the fact that he never made an attempt to get close to him is odd. He was a kind-hearted man who cared for, so there must be a reason why he distanced himself from his grandson. The two have various similarities in personalities and habits, which is a major plotline in the story. Hence, it’s clear the story will delve deeper into the character and his past.

My Marriage to Saneka Has Exciting Romance

While the manga hasn’t been around for a while, the couple already have a lot of chemistry. The two start things on a bitter note but quickly learn to respect one another after a brief conversation. With playful teasing, being honest with one another, and midnight conversations, they often show their incredible chemistry. The trope of falling in love after marriage is another exciting thing about this manga. As the story continues, the two continue to support and inspire one another while meeting new people along the way.

The manga is available to read on the official app for Manga Plus. Since it has only four chapters as of yet, it doesn’t have its first volume yet.