Crunchyroll Goes Big for Valentine’s Day Streaming 20 Free Anime for February

Love is in the air for the anime community, and Crunchyroll is celebrating this magical time by allowing fans to stream 20 of its most popular romance animes for free. Starting February 1st, Crunchyroll will allow fans to stream the best anime to watch with their significant others. Among the collection are popular series like Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, My Dress-Up Darling, and Fruits Basket. Fans can stream these series for free by heading to the main Crunchyroll website at the beginning of the month. The collection of anime will remain free until February 28th.

Crunchyroll will also be having a new sale during the week leading to Valentine’s, allowing fans to purchase the most sought-after merchandise for the biggest shojo animes out there. The company will also be growing its Game Vault catalog, which is available only to Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan members. Valentine’s Day is always a big holiday for anime series, with some of the most viewed shows in the medium being romance stories. Crunchyroll is taking the opportunity to go all out for this year’s holiday season. If fans have missed out on some of the most popular romance animes in the last few years, they can finally catch up for free during the month of love.

Full List of Animes Fans Can Stream for Free for Valentine’s Day

Crunchyroll has shared the full collection of anime that will be available for free in February.

A Couple of Cuckoos

A Sign of Affection

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki

Fruits Basket (2019)

Girlfriend, Girlfriend

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

Horimiya

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers

My Dress-Up Darling

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Ouran High School Host Club

Recovery of an MMO Junkie

Rent-a-Girlfriend

Sasaki and Miyano

The Quintessential Quintuplets

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You

The full list mostly contains the recent anime hits from the last several years, with Kaguya-sama and My Dress-Up Darling being the particular standouts. However, the list also contains some older classics like Ouran High School Host Club. Most of these anime are shojos with female leads, but they all have dedicated male fans as well. These series are worth watching by all types of audiences.

Crunchyroll’s Valentine’s Day Sales 2025

Besides allowing fans to stream 20 animes for the month, there will also be the Crunchyroll Lovestruck Loot sale on the official Crunchyroll Store. Starting from February 5th to February 14th, customers can potentially receive up to 30% off of selected merchandise based on the most popular rom-coms in the Crunchyroll catalog. Series included in the sale are Ouran High School Host Club, Sasaki and Miyano, and Tomo-chan Is a Girl! The Crunchyroll Store offers a wide selection of the best anime merchandise and Blu-rays, giving potential customers a prime opportunity to get a specific product from their favorite romance animes.

Crunchyroll has also been growing its Game Vault program, an exclusive library of mobile titles only available for those who own the Crunchyroll Mega Fan or Ultimate Fan tier subscription. The Game Vault has over 40 mobile titles, including new games perfect for Valentine’s Day, like Sweet Sins 2.

