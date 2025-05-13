The Most Underrated Shonen Jump Series Is Ending Sooner Than Expected

Shonen Jump+’s Wild Strawberry is an action fantasy manga by Ire Yonemoto that started serialization in July 2023. It’s the mangaka’s debut series, and it gained a small but dedicated fanbase despite not even having 50 chapters. Unfortunately, the manga is in its final stretch as shown in its latest illustration’s tease of a “final showdown” preceding Chapter 43’s anticipated release on May 15th. Set in a dystopian world, features heavy elements of transformation, mutation, and unsettling imagery, much like Tokyo Ghoul or Parasyte. It’s unclear when the series will end as of now, but the news comes from a reliable source despite not being official. Many people speculate that the manga got axed since it doesn’t have a lot of chapters, nor does it have the popularity to continue serialization. Jump magazines often end series that don’t perform well to make room for new manga with great potential.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In April 2025, Weekly Shonen Jump discontinued Astro Royale after a year since it flopped. The series was created by Tokyo Revengers’ author Ken Wakui, and the magazine had great expectations after the previous manga’s popularity. A lot of similar cases have happened in the past. Unfortunately, Wild Strawberry is ending soon, too, despite starting out as an incredible series with gorgeous art. The art style is vibrantly detailed, and often includes colored panels as well. While the story had some ups and downs in the middle, its potential was immense. The series wasn’t able to do well in sales, so it’s highly likely that it’s the primary reason it’s getting discontinued. Even so, the manga is worth reading, and it’s available for free on the official app of MangaPlus.

"Wild Strawberry" by Ire Yonemoto is ENDING soon!



Body Horror Action set in a Tokyo taken over by a parasitic outbreak that turns people into human-eating plant monsters! Amidst this chaos is a pair of siblings trying to survive. But tragedy is about to strike as the little… pic.twitter.com/a1aQQMnCPq — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) May 4, 2025

What Is Wild Strawberry About?

The story is set in the near future, following two siblings, Kingo and Kayano. They grew up together as siblings since they were from the same orphanage. The siblings were barely making ends meet when they were adopted by a couple of Jinka, monstrous plant-like creatures that consume humans and mimic their appearances using flowers with human-like faces. Just as Kingo is about to be eaten by those monsters, a Jinka blooms in Kayano and saves him. However, her Jinka is very different since it doesn’t attempt to hurt Kingo or any human.

Unfortunately, there’s a special Flower Funeral Force that will eradicate all Jinkas on sight. Kingo managed to keep Kayano hidden for a few years, but when the Force got an alert about a Jinka near his apartment, his sister’s cover gets blown. Kingo rushes to save her and gets a fatal injury before waking up and realizing his sister infected him to save his life. Kayano Now, Kingo must find a way to save his sister while also uncovering the truth behind the mysterious appearances of Jinka.

The manga currently has six volumes released with only the first three being released so far in North America. Meanwhile, you can also read the manga on Viz’s official website or buy physical and digital copies of the volumes.