Beloved Shonen Jump Creator Teases New Project 6 Months in the Making

It’s a bittersweet moment when a mangaka finishes a long-running project. Hell’s Paradise fans mourned the completion of the hit Shonen Jump series back in 2021, and have been twiddling their thumbs waiting for Yuji Kaku’s next big project since. The author released Ayashimon in 2021. However, the series failed to capture the same spark as Hell’s Paradise and was cancelled the following year. Hell’s Paradise is a fan favorite Shonen Jump series that arguably has one of the most satisfying manga endings in recent years. After almost five years of waiting, Kaku might finally have the next big thing.

Hell’s Paradise fans are no strangers to long waits. MAPPA’s acclaimed anime adaptation was one of the best new series of 2023, but fans had to wait over a year for the Season 2 announcement. It was only in the last few months that the first trailer for Season 2 was released, ahead of its premiere in January 2026. But anime-only fans have nothing on those who read the manga. Thankfully, that long wait for another great series from Yuji Kaku could be coming to an end.

Hell’s Paradise Author Teases a Mystery New Project

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The news comes to us directly from Yuji Kaku themselves. Those who follow Kaku on X (formerly Twitter) were aware that the social media account had been unnervingly quiet for the past few months. Yuji Kaku recently broke their radio silence by unveiling that they have a brand new project in the works.

“For the past six months, I’ve been completely focused on a single project,” read the artist’s post. Yuji Kaku didn’t reveal any key details about the new project, and they will only share information after the project has officially been announced. In their own words, “I’ll announce it as soon as the information is released.”

As well as the new project, the coming months will also see Yuji Kaku deliver updates for Season 2 of MAPPA’s Hell’s Paradise anime adaptation, and the video game, Jigokuraku: Paradise Battle. “Things have finally settled down, so I plan to resume sharing updates about the Jigokuraku game and the second season of the anime moving forward. Before I knew it, summer is already coming to an end… but it’s still so hot, isn’t it? Everyone, please take care of yourselves and stay well.”

Alongside the update, Yuji Kaku revealed a new illustration depicting the female characters of Hell’s Paradise. Sagiri Yamada, Nuragai, Yuzuriha, Mei, and Yui are wearing kimonos by a small stream. Check it out above…

