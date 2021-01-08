Anime Fans Startled By Shuiesha Copyright Claims

Shueisha turned many heads when a number of fans found their social media accounts receiving copyright strikes for posting official images of some of their biggest anime franchises including Dragon Ball and One Piece, and those same fans are taking to the internet to express their astonishment at the developments. Shueisha, the company that owns Weekly Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and more, have yet to officially state why some social media account owners are receiving strikes for posting images from some of their biggest anime and manga series, but fans are crossing their fingers that answers will be revealed soon.

