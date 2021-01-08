Anime Fans Startled By Shuiesha Copyright Claims
Shueisha turned many heads when a number of fans found their social media accounts receiving copyright strikes for posting official images of some of their biggest anime franchises including Dragon Ball and One Piece, and those same fans are taking to the internet to express their astonishment at the developments. Shueisha, the company that owns Weekly Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and more, have yet to officially state why some social media account owners are receiving strikes for posting images from some of their biggest anime and manga series, but fans are crossing their fingers that answers will be revealed soon.
What do you think of Shueisha's latest moves? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the interesting world of copyright claims!
The New Kira
Shueisha banning all the accounts that use anime content pic.twitter.com/E2qKcemACE— AKA RJ🚀 (@AkaRj__) January 8, 2021
Folks Are Talking
Shueisha is currently trending worldwide
This will probably change nothing, but make your voices be heard. Shueisha needs to realize the PR disaster they've created pic.twitter.com/0A9axmtSxS— Artur - Library of Ohara #THANKYOUODA (@newworldartur) January 8, 2021
The Golden Wind Is Involved
Diavolo Death Nº540:— Daily Diavolo Deaths (@Diavolo_Deaths) January 8, 2021
Killed by posting Shueisha manga panels on the internet pic.twitter.com/zSkdMnMFHb
The Ultimate Trap Card
Shueisha can't take down this image because by doing so they would acknowledge Misawa exists pic.twitter.com/AC8pDJcvzl— Rata 🧊 (@RANK10YGO) January 8, 2021
The Love of Naruto Cannot Be Stopped
NARUTO IS AMAZING!!!
I won't stop saying it. Go ahead and strike me if you want Shueisha. Like a true shinobi, I’m not gonna run away. That’s my nindo! pic.twitter.com/kjI2phiAfP— 𝙎𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙊𝘽𝙄 𝙔𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙀𝙍 ⚡️ (@konohaclover) January 8, 2021
Comic Book Twitter Thrives
AniTwitter: Accounts start getting suspended because of Shueisha’s DMCA strikes
Comic book Twitter: pic.twitter.com/7J0HfrX4si— Zahin (@ZahinPrime) January 8, 2021
Loopholes
shueisha can't copyright strike me now 😄 pic.twitter.com/AA6c8P27bC— ラヌイ⁷🍓☼ (@sunshine_raro) January 8, 2021
See You Space Cowboy
Logging on to twitter to post screenshots from a Shueisha series pic.twitter.com/R2ogBidbzS— ShaKuroo of the Court (@ShaKing807) January 8, 2021