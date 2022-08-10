SK8 the Infinity Season 2 Rumors Swirl Ahead of Anime Event

SK8 the Infinity is a sports anime like none other, and fans aren't ready to see the series end. Back in January 2021, the show debuted to wild success, and the fandom has been begging for more content since it wrapped in April. And thanks to a celebration week, rumors regarding season two are bigger than ever.

The whole thing began just days ago at Studio Bones began a celebration week for SK8 the Infinity in Japan. The event is set to wrap on August 14th in Japan, and the Sunday schedule is stacked. The studio will bring the voice actors for Reki and Langa together for a special stream, and the big event will kick off in the afternoon.

Of course, no information has been given on what the event will entail, but that has not stopped fans from wondering. SK8 the Infinity was met with top praise upon its release last year, so many felt it was strange a season two was not announced. This weekend could finally give fans an answer about the anime's future, so netizens will want to keep an eye out for any updates in the coming days.

Of course, the anime is an original, so you can understand the studio's hesitancy in ordering a second season immediately after the first. The sports title has no established fanbase to go on, but its colorful characters have certainly won over the fandom. Now, there are two manga series keeping SK8 the Infinity alive with weekly updates, so here's to hoping the franchise gears up for season two ASAP.

Want to know more about SK8 the Infinity? You can read up on all the details here: "High school students Reki and Langa are hooked on one thing-a dangerous, top secret, no-holds-barred downhill skateboarding race called "S." When Reki takes Langa, a transfer student, to the mountain where "S" is held, Langa finds himself sucked in. These colorful skaters will take you through a thrilling story of skateboard battles and unlimited possibilities!"

Do you feel like SK8 the Infinity is going to dig into a new season? Or is the anime still on your to-watch list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.