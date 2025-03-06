Skip and Loafer Hypes Season 2 With Special Birthday & Staff Promo

It’s rare for a series like Skip and Loafer to get a second season. Not because it’s lacking in quality or excitement, but because the anime industry, for better or worse, tends to show more love to series with a little more action. That said, having Skip and Loafer Season 2 be right around the corner is extremely exciting for fans of the offbeat slice-of-life series. In a new promotional illustration from P.A. Works, the studio sent birthday wishes to the anime’s lead protagonist, Mitsumi, and, in addition to celebrating her special day, revealed some of the key production staff working on the new season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The award-winning Skip and Loafer follows Mitsumi Iwakura, an incredibly bright high school student living in rural Japan on the outskirts of the Ishikawa Prefecture who decides to attend school in Tokyo after completing Junior High. In typical slice-of-life fashion, she runs into a series of unfortunate events when she accidentally gets lost amid Tokyo’s morning commuter rush. Just when her dream life in Tokyo seems to be taking a dire turn, she’s discovered by another student from her new school – a tall, handsome young man who accompanies her on their run to class.

P.A. Works

Skip and Loafer Succeeds In Exploring an Honest High School Experience With Plenty of Whimsy

Something that makes Skip and Loafer so different from other slice-of-life anime that takes place in a high school environment is how well the series explores the honest awkwardness that comes with being a teenager – especially for someone moving to a new school in a big city. Mitsumi is extremely bright and gets along well with her classmates, and is able to navigate her feelings for Sosuke in a remarkably mature way, but she still falls victim to the pesky nervousness that comes with being a teenager and getting worked up over how other people perceive you.

One of the most iconic examples of this comes from one of the earliest moments in the series wherein Mitsumi takes off her shoes to run down the sidewalk. It’s an action that’s familiar and necessary to her in the moment, but also something she knows will get her weird looks from her new peers.

P.A. Works

Paired with a bright, pastel-fueled color palette, Skip and Loafer feels so reminiscent of the best times in a teenager’s life while not being afraid to embrace how offbeat the daily life of a young person is. Whether an anime fan is wanting a cute, fluffy slice-of-life that veers into romance, or just a genuinely well-written perspective on what it means to enjoy growing up and learning about yourself for yourself, Skip and Loafer is a truly unique success that deserves all the love it’s been getting.

H/T: Skip and Loafer anime website