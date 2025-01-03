Slice-of-Life Seinen Camping Anime Drops First Trailer: Watch

The upcoming slice-of-life camping anime, Solo Camping for Two, has given us serious FOMO on the gorgeous outdoors with its first trailer, as we’re all cowering under blankets in the height of Winter. Solo Camping for Two (Futari Solo Camp in Japanese) is based on the manga by Yudai Debata, which was serialized in Kodansha’s Evening seinen magazine. The first chapter was published in October 2018, and after a brief hiatus in 2023, the series is still ongoing.

Fans have a lot to dig into with the new announcement, as a new trailer, the core cast, the main staff, and an official poster have all been unveiled. The anime adaptation also has a prospective release window for fans to mark on their calendars.

Solo Camping for Two Drops First Trailer

The first trailer for Solo Camping for Two showcases the two main characters, Gen Kinokura and Shizuku Kasano. Kinokura is a 34-year-old man who unwinds from work by exploring the wilderness and camping on his own. But, when he stumbles upon the budding but naive Shizuku Kusano, they decide to (paradoxically) solo camp together. The trailer teases the easy-going, relaxing nature of the popular manga with gorgeous, relaxing animation that feels like it should accompany a lofi hip hop compilation.

Gen Kinokura is being voiced by Daiki Hamano (Mob Psycho 100), and Mizuki Niizaki (Mou Ippon!) will voice Shizuku Kusano. Jun Hatori (Taisho Otome Otogi Banashi) is directing the new TV anime adaptation. Aya Satsuki oversees the series composition, and is co-writing the scripts with Mitsuho Seta and Ouka Tanizaki. The show’s soundtrack is being composed by Shota Kowashi. The series is being animated by the folks at SynergySP. Solo Camping for Two will begin airing in July 2025. No exact release date has been revealed yet.

Solo Camping for Two‘s Live-Action Adaptation Releases Soon

While we’ve still got a few months to go before the anime adaptation is released, Solo Camping for Two will actually hit our screens much sooner than you might think. Before the anime was announced, a live-action TV adaptation was being developed by Headquarters. The live-action show was announced in November 2024 and, in a very quick turnaround, will be released in just a few days.

Solo Camping for Two‘s live-action series releases in Japan on January 9, 2025. The series is being directed by Takashi Ninomiya, who has already adapted one beloved camping series into live-action with Laid-Back Camp. No US release has been announced yet.

H/T: Comic Natalie