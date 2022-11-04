Slam Dunk Drives To The Hole With First Movie Trailer

Sports anime are continuing to become a hot ticket genre in the anime world, with the likes of Haikyu, Haijime No Ippo, Blue Lock, and Prince of Tennis being just a few major examples of series that are able to inject wild action and drama into their respective sporting events. One of the first, and biggest, examples of sports anime has been Slam Dunk, a franchise that many consider to be the biggest example of basketball within the medium. With a new movie on the way, the first trailer has landed and given fans an idea of what the series' return will look like.

Slam Dunk first arrived as a manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1990, with the series receiving over one hundred television episodes thanks to its anime adaptation, along with a handful of feature-length films. With the anime coming to an end in 1996, it has been quite some time since Toei returned to this action-packed world of basketball, and this new movie looks to be making for the lost time thanks to the new animation style being employed.

Like Space Jam...Not Really

Toei Animation shared the new trailer that brings some familiar faces back to the basketball court, aiming to bring Slam Dunk back into the public eye following a hiatus that spanned decades:

The new trailer also revealed the main cast for the film, which will include the following voice actors bringing the basketball players and their supporting cast to life:

Shugo Nakamura as Ryota Miyagi

Jun Kasama as Hisashi Mitsui

Shin'ichirō Kamio as Kaede Rukawa

Subaru Kimura as Hanamichi Sakuragi

Kenta Miyake as Takenori Akagi

Shueisha, the publishers behind Weekly Shonen Jump and so many beloved anime franchises that have been released over the years, released an official description for Slam Dunk, if you haven't had the opportunity to dive into one of the most beloved sports anime of all time:

"Hanamichi Sakuragi is a delinquent with a long history of getting dumped by girls. After enrolling in Shohoku High School, Hanamichi becomes interested in a girl named Haruko who loves the game of basketball."

The new film is slated to arrive in Japan this December, though a North America, and global release, has yet to be confirmed by Toei at this point.

What is your favorite sports anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Slam Dunk.