The First Slam Dunk Releases New Poster

Slam Dunk will be making a huge comeback with a brand new feature film hitting theaters overseas later this year, and fans have gotten a cool new look at The First Slam Dunk with a new poster for the movie! Fans might have noticed how many manga and anime franchises from the 90s and 2000s are coming back for new projects in celebrations of big anniversaries or milestones, and one of the latest in this vein is the return of one of the most popular Basketball action series of all time. With Takehiko Inoue's classic Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series coming back, fans are finally getting to see some more of it.

Titled The First Slam Dunk, this new movie in the franchise will be hitting theaters across Japan beginning on December 3rd. It's been quite a while since fans have gotten to see even a teaser trailer showing off the new film in motion, but it seems like as the theatrical release quickly approaches the promotional train is now up and running in full. That continues with a new poster showing off the main cast line up and how they'll be brought to life in the new revival feature film. You can check it out below:

The First Slam Dunk will be releasing in Japan on December 3rd, but has yet to reveal any international plans as of this writing. Toei Animation's official YouTube channel will be sharing new information about the film on November 3rd, and since there's been very little actually shown from the movie, there's a good chance we'll get to see a new trailer for it. As for what we know about the project right now, however, key member of the staff have been previously confirmed.

Original series creator Takehiko Inoue will be writing and directing the film himself for Toei Animation and DandeLion Animation Studio. He'll be joined on the staff by the likes of Yasuyuki Ebara as character designer and animation director, Daiki Nakazawa as CG director, Yuta Ogura as CG producer, Kazuo Ogura as art director, Yota Tsuruoka and Koji Kasamatsu as sound directors, and Katsuhiko Kitada, Naoki Miyahara, Toshio Ohashi, and Yu Kamatani technical directors.

If you wanted to check out Slam Dunk's anime, you can now find its 101 episode run on Crunchyroll. But what do you think of the newest poster for Slam Dunk's big comeback movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!