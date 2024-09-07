Vagabond's Legendary Manga Announces Definitive Edition

Vagabond is considered one of the greatest manga series of all time and a story that many believe will be impossible to animate. Forged by legendary creator Takehiko Inoue, creator of manga such as Slam Dunk and Real, Vagabond focused on its main sword slinger Miyamoto Musashi. Recognizing the importance of the series and the fan-following that the manga has cultivated, Viz Media has released some big news regarding Vagabond's future in North America. Vagabond will receive its own "Definitive Edition" that will collect the premiere chapters of one of Inoue's biggest series.

While there has never been a Vagabond anime adaptation, that doesn't mean that there aren't studios that are willing to give it a try. Studio Fortiche, the production house perhaps most well known for creating Netflix's Arcane, recently stated that one of the top adaptations they would like to create would be Vagabond. In a recent interview, Fortiche's co-creator Pascal Charrue stated that it would be a "dream" to dive into the world of Miyamoto Musashi. Considering Arcane's gorgeous visuals, Fortiche might be the right studio for the job.

The Vagabond Definitive Edition

Vagabond is in good company when it comes to manga definitive editions. Series such as Berserk, Trigun, and Vinland Saga have received similar creations in the past, proving that this form is one that manga readers are looking to get their hands on. The first Vagabond Definitive Edition will be made available to fans on January 21st, 2025.

Cover reveal!

Vagabond Definitive Edition, Vol. 1 releases January 21, 2025. This hardcover edition features a removable obi.





If you haven't had the chance to explore the brutal yet beautiful world of Miyamoto Musashi, here's how Viz Media describes the story of Vagabond, "At seventeen years of age, Miyamoto Musashi--still known by his childhood name, Shinmen Takezō--was a wild young brute just setting out along the way of the sword. In the aftermath of the epic Battle of Sekigahara, Takezō finds himself a fugitive survivor on the losing side of the war. Takezō's vicious nature has made him an outcast even in his own village, and he is hunted down like an animal. At this crucial crossroads in Takezō's life, an eccentric monk and a childhood friend are the only ones who can help him find his way."

