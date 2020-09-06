Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Shares New Trailer

If you are looking for a cute new anime to watch, then October might have the perfect surprise for you. There are only a few weeks separating fans from the premiere of Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle. The show is set to premiere in early October, and a cute new trailer has gone live for the show.

The trailer made its way to Youtube recently thanks to Doga Koba, the studio behind the new series. The clip shows a variety of scenes, but they all focus on the series' sleepy princess. It seems the young lady detests nothing more than being woken up, and she will let you know her wrath as soon as she's awake.

If you want to know more about Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, you can find a description of the series below. The title was created in May 2016 by creator Kagiji Kumanomata. Shonen Sunday Comics continues to publish the manga, and there are currently 15 volumes out to date. Viz Media publishes the manga in the U.S., so you can catch up on the adventure comedy ASAP if you'd like.

(Photo: Doga Kobo)

"Princess Syaris is the beloved Princess of the human world’s Kind of Goodereste. Although she was kidnapped by a demon lord, her only concern finding a good place to sleep in this castle. Therefore she decides to while away the hours by sleeping, but getting a good night’s rest turns out to be a lot of work! To fulfill her ambition, she begins by fashioning a DIY pillow out of the fur of her Teddy Demon guards and an “air mattress” from the magical Shield of the Wind. The princess’s hapless demonic guards soon discover that their captive expects to be treated like, well, a princess."

