Hit DJ Slushii Reveals Pricey Dimond-Studded Yu-Gi-Oh Pendant

Yu-Gi-Oh has kept a low profile as of late with its recent anime, but fans around the world have kept the shonen series floating on strong. Thanks to your favorite Duel Monsters, Yu-Gi-Oh is living well, and it seems nostalgia has shot up the franchise’s popularity once more. So, what are fans to do when there is a surge in all things Yu-Gi-Oh?

Well, if you happen to be an award-winning DJ, you blow some serious cash on a diamond-studded Yugi chain.

Over on Twitter, fans found out how Slushii planned to celebrate Yu-Gi-Oh, and the EDM star proved he spared little expense in hyping the series. Slushii posted a photo of a diamond-encrusted Millennium Puzzle he bought and asked whether he was the top Yu-Gi-Oh fan now.

am i king of the nerds yet ? pic.twitter.com/SQR8SgzE8r — SLUSHII「スラちゃん」 (@SlushiiMusic) July 9, 2019

“Am I king of the nerds yet,” Slushii asked.

As you can see above, the accessory redefines anime luxury. Overlaid with a couple hundred diamonds, the Millennium Puzzle looks like a ritzier version of the one Yugi Muto wore in the anime. The only thing missing here is the pendant’s chain, but fans shouldn’t worry; This is Slushii we are talking about, so there is no doubt the DJ got a hefty chain worthy of this blinged-out piece.

Of course, anime fans were surprised to see Slushii drop this kind of money on Yu-Gi-Oh, but the musician has shown how much he loves anime before. In the past, he teamed up with My Hero Academia to release an exclusive track which synced to a motion manga of the series. Now, Slushii is turning his eye to Yu-Gi-Oh, so here’s to hoping fans get an entirely anime-themed album before long.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.