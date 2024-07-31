SDCC 2024: Smiling Friends Creators Have the Perfect Spinoff Idea

Smiling Friends is now in the works on Season 3 with Adult Swim, and the creators behind it all actually have the perfect idea for spinoffs! Smiling Friends returned to TV with the second season of the animated series, and it seemed to be an even bigger hit this season than it was the last time around. Making it big in the ratings with Adult Swim as a whole, now there are even more fans anticipating to see what wacky things will go down when the next season of the series will hit in the future. But what about a spinoff?

Speaking with ComicBook during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, Smiling Friends creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel opened up about the potential for spinoffs and actually had the perfect idea for not only a new series all about Mr. Frog (in which they joked it would “probably” make more money than Smiling Friends) but a hilarious Scooby-Doo riff with a new take on Pim.

Mr. Frog in Smiling Friends

Smiling Friends Spinoffs in the Future?

“I feel like the Mr Frog spin off would be the most obvious,” Cusack answered. “And that’s so easy because it’s just like the Mr Frog eats the bug and we can do that for 100 seasons. Probably make more money than we do now with Smiling Friends.” To which Hadel then responded, “I think one episode of that would make more than about 100 seasons of Smiling Friends. Does that make sense?” But then Hadel took this further with a hilarious new idea for Pim in a whole new series.

“It could be like, Scooby Doo how they gave Shaggy like a red shirt and killed like half of the cast,” Hadel noted. “Like Pim, he’s got a new color and he’s like, not with any of it. And he never talks about Smiling Friends at all. It’s like a new show and we’ll do that. Pim and the 13 Ghosts, why not?” While it’s not clear if there will be any Smiling Friends spinoffs any time soon, there’s plenty of time for you to catch up with the first two seasons of the animated series now streaming with Max.

Smiling Friends Season 3 has also been announced to be in the works, but there has yet to be any word on when the new season will be making its debut.