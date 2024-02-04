Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special Clip Released: Watch

Solar Opposites is returning for a new Valentine's Day special, and Hulu has shared a new clip to tease fans about what to expect! Solar Opposites Season 4 wrapped up its run last year with a cliffhanger teasing some massive shake ups for Season 5, but first the series will be returning with a new holiday special. Much like the Christmas and Halloween holiday special released in between past seasons of the series, Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special will be releasing ahead of Season 5's return on Hulu. And like those previous specials, it's likely going to be a self-contained story.

Solar Opposites Valentine Day's Special will be releasing with Hulu on February 5th, and the newest clip for the special sees the titular opposites using some kind of device to remove all of the love in the world. It's yet to be revealed what kind of hilarious reason they needed to do this for, but clearly it's going to make for a fun take on the holiday much like the other holiday specials in the past. You can check out the newest clip for the upcoming Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special below.

Solar Opposites Season 5: What to Know

Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special will be releasing with Hulu on February 5th, and you can currently check out the first four seasons of the animated series now streaming there as well. Dan Stevens takes over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4 and 5 with Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse all returning for their respective roles. Hulu teases Solar Opposites Season 4 as such, "On season four of Solar Opposites, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!"

Season 4 ended with one of the biggest status quo changes in the series to date, but Solar Opposites Season 5 has yet to announce its release date as of the time of this writing. As the series continues to expand and tell more of its stories, hopefully there will be more holidays on deck in the future as well.

What are you hoping to see in Solar Opposites' next holiday special? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!