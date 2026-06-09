Solo Leveling Season 3 Just Got a Disappointing Release Date Update

Solo Leveling fans are eagerly anticipating the next major phase of the anime’s future, and Season 3 of the anime has just dropped a new update that’s both very promising and very disappointing at the same time. Solo Leveling wrapped up its second season last year as one of 2025’s biggest hits, but unfortunately left with no confirmation on whether or not the series would continue for more. But in the time since, it’s been steadily revealed that the anime’s future is looking brighter than ever with new material now in the works.

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Solo Leveling Season 3 has just gotten its most concrete update to date as D&C Media, the original publisher behind the Solo Leveling webtoon release, has shared a new quarterly report that confirms that a third season is now in the works. While Solo Leveling Season 3 has yet to officially be announced by the anime’s own production team, D&C Media is listing an “expected” 2027-2028 release for the next wave of episodes. Which is going to be a bit of a wait for fans eagerly waiting for it.

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Solo Leveling Season 3 has not been confirmed by the anime’s production team as of this time, but this is a great sign moving forward into its future. Those behind the scenes of the anime have already revealed that they are working on what’s next for Solo Leveling as producer Atsushi Kaneko revealed through a translator during Mumbai Comic-Con 2026 earlier this year that, “He does have a lot of plans for the future, but he is not able to say so much…right now, all he can say is working very hard for it.” At that point, all he could do was ask fans for more time.

“He will live up to everybody’s expectations and is working hard on it, but please give us a little bit time,” Kaneko continued. This also falls in line with a recent statement given by . “Nothing to announce, but we are just as eager as the fans for the next show!” Purini began. “We know the creators are actively working on it, so hopefully we can announce something soon.” It seems like we’ll get something much more concrete soon enough.

What’s Going on With Solo Leveling?

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Solo Leveling‘s first two seasons released within a year of one another, and it’s why the wait for this third season seems like it’s gone on for much longer. It’s very possible that those first two seasons were being worked on within the same cycle, and this next batch of episodes was part of an entirely different production cycle altogether. It’s why there’s going to be such a long wait for the next season, but will also likely be well worth the wait when it finally makes its debut.

A third season of Solo Leveling makes all the sense in the world given how big the first two seasons were, but it also wasn’t guaranteed as anime can go entirely different routes these days. We’ve seen feature film and OVA project continuations from successful releases in the past, so a full season of the series is definitely great news for the future. Make sure to catch up with Crunchyroll in the meantime just in case Solo Leveling Season 3 gets a more concrete confirmation in the future.

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