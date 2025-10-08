Solo Leveling Announces First Exhibit (Where Visitors Become Hunters)

As anime fans wait patiently to see if Jinwoo Sung will return for a third season of the runaway hit known as Solo Leveling, the wildly popular franchise isn’t taking a break in the meantime. Following the second season, Sung has reached a new level of power thanks to defeating the villainous Beru and amassing a shadow army that appears nigh invincible. While regular people couldn’t hope to defeat Jinwoo in hand-to-hand combat, the first exhibit for the anime franchise is going to try its best to turn attendees into hunters themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beginning on November 22nd in Seoul and ending in March of next year, South Korea, the “Solo Leveling Exhibition” will swing open its doors to celebrate the anime franchise that first got its start as a WEBTOON. The exhibit itself won’t just feature exclusive material from the anime franchise; it will also have experiences wherein visitors will become hunters. Starting out as E-rank hunters, aka the weakest hunters around, attendees will “level up” throughout as they visit recreated scenes from the series. So far, the anime exhibit has confirmed that it will be recreating scenes such as the Jeju Island Raid that saw the introduction and defeat of Beru, the Cartenon Temple that gave Jinwoo his powers, and the Hongdae Station Dungeon that acted as one of Jinwoo’s earliest trials. While this exhibit isn’t confirmed for a North American release, wilder things have happened in the anime world.

Solo Leveling’s Stranglehold

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling still has plenty of material to cover from the source material, meaning that we’ll at least see a third season if A-1 Pictures decides to adapt the remainder of Jinwoo Sung’s life. There could potentially be a fourth season to put a bow on the hunter-centric series, though fans shouldn’t completely fret about Solo Leveling potentially ending. Following the end of Jinwoo’s story, WEBTOON released a sequel series titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, a story that follows the son of Sung, who is carving their own path.

It’s impossible to deny just how high Solo Leveling has flown since its debut, with the first episode even reportedly crashing Crunchyroll’s servers due to demand. Netflix has turned its eye to Jinwoo’s story, with the streaming service already confirming that it is planning on creating a live-action adaptation to follow in One Piece’s successful footsteps. While the upcoming adaptation doesn’t have a release window, the Netflix project has already found its star in young actor Byeon Woo-seok. Byeon might be best known for his work on projects like Ashfall, Like a Virgin, Castaway on the Moon, and My Dictator to name a few. Considering how Jinwoo transforms throughout the series thanks to being made a part of the System, it will be interesting to see how Woo-Seok approaches the role.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via YNA