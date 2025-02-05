Solo Leveling: Global Music Superstar Joins Season 2 in Unexpected Way

Solo Leveling’s second season hit the ground floor running when it came to Jinwoo Sung’s continuing quest to level up and save his mother’s life in the process. Thanks to the mysterious new system that boosts his hunter attributes, the anime protagonist is covering serious ground as he aims to fight against the denizens of Hell’s Tower. As the latest season continues, the A-1 Productions anime adaptation is bringing in a major musician in a way that many might not have seen coming. The latest announcement proves just how big Solo Leveling has become and how it might continue to grow in the future.

If you’re unfamiliar with Colombian artist J Calvin, his is a name you should familiarize yourself with even outside of his upcoming anime involvement. The Grammy-nominated artist is often referred to as the “Prince of Reggaeton” and has become one of Latin America’s top artists, currently sitting pretty with over thirty-five million records sold worldwide. J Balvin, for those who might not know, also has a history in the anime world, years prior to hitting Jinwoo Sung’s world. In 2019, Balvin joined up with Japanese hip hop group, M-Flo, to imagine all the musicians as anime characters. You can check out their anime-inspired collaboration below.

J Balvin’s Solo Leveling Role

In the recent announcement that J Balvin is joining Solo Leveling’s voice cast, A-1 Pictures still was tight-lipped when it came to his role. For those who have read the original manwha, you might have some worthy guesses as to who the Colombian superstar will be playing. Ironically enough, Balvin will be lending his talents to both the English and Spanish dubs of the anime adaptation, though when his premiere episodes will drop remains a mystery.

In a recent press release from Crunchyroll, Balvin shared the following statement, “I’m beyond thrilled to join the cast of Solo Leveling! This series has such a passionate fanbase and getting the chance to be part of the anime world, after being a fan for such a long time, is an absolute honor. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on!”

Celebrities in the Anime Sphere

Major names in the entertainment industry haven’t been shy about their love of anime in recent years, with big names such as Michael B. Jordan, Megan Thee Stallion, and John Boyega pushing the medium. In recent news, World Wrestling Entertainment’s Alexa Bliss went one step further and joined the English Dub cast of Sakamoto Days, proving how the two industries have once again been able to cross over.

In Solo Leveling, Jinwoo has become something of a celebrity himself thanks to recent episodes. Coming to the realization that he can no longer keep his power a secret if he wants to get more dangerous missions to raise his experience, the protagonist had his level re-ranked and was deemed to be one of the few “S-Rank hunters” of Japan. With his power level only continuing to climb, Sung might just be on a level all his own as season two progresses.

