Solo Leveling: Karma Releases Its Opening (And It Might Be a Must-Watch)

Solo Leveling’s anime future remains a mystery at this point, meaning that it’s up to the world of video games to pick up the slack. Next year, Solo Leveling: Karma isn’t just going to place players into the shoes of Jinwoo Sung; it’s going to take place during a very interesting time period within the anime universe. As the release date approaches for Karma, the role-playing game’s intro video has found its way online, not only teasing Jinwoo’s upcoming adventure but hinting at what is to come for the anime adaptation that continues tearing up the charts.

For those who might not know, Solo Leveling: Karma doesn’t take place during the events of the first two seasons of the anime. In fact, the video game doesn’t even take place in the third season. Instead, the game’s timeline takes place over the decades that follow the anime’s end but before the beginning of Solo Leveling’s sequel series, Solo Leveling Ragnarok. There are still quite a few questions surrounding the game’s story, but you can expect to see an even more powerful iteration of Jinwoo. Considering just how many opponents Sung has dispatched with ease over the first two anime seasons, we can only imagine the power he now wields. You can check out the game’s intro below.

It’s Time Level Up Solo

As of the writing of this article, Solo Leveling has yet to announce whether its anime future will entail a third season and/or feature-length film. In the past, Solo Leveling: ReAwakening was the last time we saw Jinwoo on the silver screen, combining episodes from seasons one and two into a cinematic experience, and with the success of other anime films, there’s a good chance the series will return to theaters. Luckily, there are still quite a few battles from the original manhwa left to be animated, meaning that it’s only a matter of time until the anime returns.

To get anime fans back up to speed, the last time we saw Jinwoo Sung, the protagonist was basking in some major victories. Since the series premiere, one of the biggest challenges for the hunters worldwide has been the creatures that invaded Jeju Island. The insect monstrosities were a problem that no hunter was seemingly able to defeat, that is, until Jinwoo entered the equation. While countless hunters lost their lives during this second season arc, Sung defeated the big bad Beru, the leader of the ants, and added him to his shadow army. In the second season finale, Jinwoo stood with his countless shadow soldiers, proving just how powerful the anime protagonist has become.

Solo Leveling’s popularity is easy to understand, with the power fantasy giving anime fans some eye-popping battles with stellar animation in tow. When the anime first debuted, it reportedly crashed Crunchyroll’s servers, proving that fans were anxious to jump into Jinwoo’s world. For now, it seems as though the sky is the limit.

What do you think of this upcoming Solo Leveling video game?