Solo Leveling Season 2 Debuts Mysterious Character (With Big Impact on the Anime’s Future)

Solo Leveling Season 2 continues Jinwoo’s journey in becoming the strongest hunter. He’s leveling up at an exponential rate, especially after becoming a Necromancer. With his army of the undead, he’s more unstoppable than before. Jinwoo’s main goal is to do the best he can for his family. He figures out a way to cure his mother, but it’s the biggest challenge he has ever faced. Meanwhile, chaos is erupting on the other side of the world. In America, the hunters encounter a powerful man inside a gate. He claims to be a human but others have their doubt. Since he’s a Korean, they ask Hwang Dongsoo to interrogate him.

The situation is even more bizarre considering the man’s connection with Jinwoo. After intensive investigation, the authorities discover the mysterious man is Jinwoo’s father, Sung Ilhwan. This is the first time the story has ever mentioned Jinwoo’s father. From this episode, it’s easy to determine he’s an extremely powerful hunter, someone even capable of overpowering Hwang Dongsoo, an S-Rank Hunter with ease. His overwhelming strength is another reason why the Hunters in the USA believe he’s a beast disguised as a human. But that’s not the case at all.

Warning: Spoilers from Solo Leveling manhwa ahead!

Sung Ilhwan Will Play a Crucial Role in Solo Leveling

Once the dungeon boss is defeated, the hunters can only stay inside for an hour before the gate closes. They will be trapped inside if they don’t leave on time. Over ten years ago, Ilhwan, who was working as a Hunter got trapped inside one such gate. His disappearance leaves Jinwoo with the responsibility to look after his family. Since a young age, Jinwoo has faced death countless times while trying to earn money.

With his mother’s hospitalization and sister’s tuition fees, he could barely make ends meet. However, Ilhwan didn’t have it easy this entire time either. He has been trying to get back home and reunite with his family. Unlike the manhwa, Solo Leveling’s anime shows him wearing his wedding ring on his neck, depicting he’s missing his wife. Ilhwan only attacked those American Hunters as an act of self-defense since they kept mistaking him for a beast. He willingly operated with their interrogation but Dongsoo’s constant provaction made him lose his temper.

Dongsoo already has a bone to pick with Jinwoo and he uses Ilhwan to take out his frustrations without knowing he’s terribly outmatched. Ten years ago, Ilhwan didn’t have nearly as much strength as he has now, which means something inside must have changed him dramatically. While the anime has yet to explore more about Ilhwan, the manhwa reveals mysterious astral beings are the reason behind his unbelievable powers.

After beating up Dongsoo, Ilhwan realizes he will be in a worse situation than before if he stuck around with the American Hunters. They still believe Ilhwan isn’t human and is a threat to the public. Although he’s currently in hiding, Ilhwan will show up later in the story and play an important role in one of the final battles of Solo Leveling.