Solo Leveling Star Teases “Dark Direction” of Season 2

Season 2 of Solo Leveling kicked off with a characteristically dark and brutal episode Season 1 of the hit anime adaptation of Chugong’s light novel series opened with one of the darkest episodes in the series, as Sung Jinwoo uncovered his ability to level up after being brutally killed in a mysterious double dungeon. Season 2 puts Jinwoo in a similar predicament, as a seemingly easy C-rank gate turns red, locking him and the party inside with much stronger foes than anticipated.

After Jinwoo unlocked the Shadow Monarch class at the end of Season 1, the character appears to be going down a darker path. This is something voice actors Taito Ban and Reina Ueda confirmed during a recent interview with Real Sound ahead of Season 2, and they teased that Jinwoo’s path is only going to get darker.

Jinwoo’s Voice Actor Teases “Dark” Season 2 for Solo Leveling

Taito Ban has given an incredible performance as Sung Jinwoo so far, slowly transforming the feeble E-rank hunter into one of the most formidable hunters on the planet (not that many people know it yet). Season 2 is letting him stretch his vocal cords more, as he explains “[Jinwoo] has undergone a huge change, both mentally and physically.”

Ban confirmed that Jinwoo has leveled up exponentially between Seasons 1 and 2, and it’s had a massive effect on his character. “All of these leveling ups have meaning. Story-wise, Jinwoo’s path is not bright, and he is heading in a dark direction,” Ban said. The actor explained that, unlike the manga which is restricted to visual cues, he was able to express Jinwoo’s transformation through his voice, with the accompaniment of the score. “In the anime, we were able to show this growth through the animation and music. I hope you will watch Jinwoo gain new powers in Season 2 and see what path he will take.”

Cha Hae-In Joins the Fight in Solo Leveling Season 2

Voice actress Reina Ueda was also present during the interview and got fans hyped up for Cha Hae-in’s S-rank powers to be fully showcased in Season 2 of Solo Leveling. The immensely powerful hunter and vice-guild master of the Hunters Guild appeared in Season 1 but didn’t get stuck into any of the action. Ueda promises Season 2 will deliver a lot more for Hae-in stans to enjoy.

“Cha Hae-in was portrayed in a way that made it clear from the first episode that she was a strong person,” Ueda said, reflecting on Cha Hae-in’s few scenes from Season 1. Looking ahead to Season 2, Ueda teased, “There are parts that show physical strength,” before explaining how she approached that during production. “Thanks to being able to record that part with everyone, it was easier to gauge the breathing, or the balance of the voices, and I feel like I was able to convey a sense of strength and fighting power in Hae-in’s voice.”

Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 1 is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. New episodes will be released weekly on Saturdays. The first preview of Episode 2, titled, “I Suppose You Aren’t Aware,” has been released and teases the full introduction of the ice elf Baruka.”

