Solo Leveling Hiatus Extended Due To Car Accident

Jinwoo Sung’s second anime season has arrived and it is already breaking records. Solo Leveling’s season two premiere has become the “most liked” premiere on Crunchyroll, breezing past the series premiere that reportedly had crashed the streaming service’s servers. Unfortunately, the good news appears to be strictly for the anime adaptation as the “manwha” has run into some terrible issues. Thanks to a car accident involving writer Daul, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has needed to push back it’s next chapter even further. This news is sure to have many fans of Jinwoo hoping for a speedy recovery for the author as the sequel series continues to march forward.

If you weren’t aware, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is a sequel series that spins off the success of Jinwoo’s original story, focusing on the future with the son of the protagonist, Sung Suho. Looking to learn more about his father’s exploits, Sung has some big shoes to fill for his adventures. When it comes to the car accident involving Daul, the author was struck while walking and received injuries that were not life-threatening or serious. This fact doesn’t mean apparently that Daul can dive right back into the beloved franchise and the next chapter of the sequel series has been pushed back to the end of this month, releasing on January 31st.

Solo Leveling’s Hiatus: The Official Statement

Solo Leveling’s web novel is currently published by D&C Media, under the “Papyrus” banner. In an official statement, the company revealed the reasoning behind the extended hiatus, confirming that Daul needed further treatment for his injuries. Here’s the statement released to fans of the franchise,

“As a result of a detailed examination after hospitalization, the doctor concluded that further treatment was needed, and the hiatus of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok was extended until January 31st. We ask for your understanding, readers. Thank you.”

Solo Leveling’s Current Series Vs. Sequel

The original Solo Leveling manwha might have finished its story, but Jinwoo Sung still has quite a few adventures to cover in the anime adaptation. Based on the challenges ahead, the A-1 Pictures production could still have several seasons ahead of it based on how the anime adaptation adapts its source material. Considering how successful Solo Leveling has become, it seems like a slam dunk that Ragnarok will eventually receive its own anime adaptation once Jinwoo’s story as the “world’s worst hunter” comes to a close.

