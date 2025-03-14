Solo Leveling Latest Preview Spoiled the Jeju Island Arc’s Biggest Twist

Play video

After much ado, the arc that every fan has been looking forward to ever since Solo Leveling’s anime was first announced is finally here. Season 2 Episode 11 is looming just over the horizon, ready to kick off the Jeju Island Raid Arc at long last, and a newly released episode preview finally gives fans a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming episode. That said, the new preview may have just given too much of the game away, spoiling the Jeju Arc’s biggest twist and teasing yet another cliffhanger ending in the episode to come.

Spoilers Ahead for Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 11!

Aniplex’s official YouTube handle recently shared the preview for Episode 11 of Solo Leveling Season 2 titled “It’s Going to Get Even More Intense” which is set to release on Saturday, March 15th. Though just over half a minute long, the preview gives fans quite a good look at the upcoming episode with the teaser featuring clips of the Japanese S-rank hunters being caught off guard while the Korean S-rank hunters face off against the queen of the ants. That said, the preview also spoils the major twist of the raid plan going completely south when the ants drawn out by the Japanese S-ranks return to the nest. The preview ends with a shot of what appears to be the Ant King, aka, Beru’s feet as he approaches the Korean S-rank hunters now trapped and cornered inside the nest, teasing that Episode 11 will most likely end on a major cliffhanger yet again, much like the previous episode.

New Solo Leveling Preview Teases Yet Another Cliffhanger Ending

Though exciting, the new preview for Season 2 Episode 11 arguably reveals too much about the upcoming episode. Episode 10 ended on a rather intriguing note with one of the Japanese S-rank hunters being mysteriously beheaded in the blink of an eye as a particularly grim highlight. While it already seems like the raid plan is going off the rails just a bit, the new preview all but spoils the S-rank hunters’ looming defeat. One of the most exciting parts of the Jeju Arc is not knowing whether the raid will succeed without Jinwoo and whether he will have to intervene, and it seems clear even before the episode’s release that this will end up being the case for him to swoop in yet again.

That said, what fans have most commonly expressed their dissatisfaction about is the fact that it seems like Episode 11 will also end on a cliffhanger. Season 2 of Solo Leveling has had multiple episodes end on cliffhangers so far, including the most recent one, and fans may just be getting tired of it. While this isn’t all too serious of a complaint, it does once again prove that the Jeju Arc might have been better off as a movie, though it might be too late to wish for that now as Solo Leveling’s anime is headed full steam ahead into the Jeju Arc with the upcoming episode and all fans can do now is hope it lives up to expectations.

