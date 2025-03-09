Solo Leveling Just Hit Fans With Its Worst Cliffhanger Yet

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow- is gearing up its grand finale coming very soon, and the latest episode just hit fans with the season’s harshest cliffhanger yet. Solo Leveling Season 2 has been watching Sung Jinwoo continue to grow into likely the strongest S-Class Hunter in Korea overall. His efforts thus far have seen him finally accomplish everything he has been working towards, but it’s also become increasingly clear that his time fighting isn’t completely done yet. Because as Sung wants to separate himself from that world, these monstrous threats are popping up more and more in turn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Solo Leveling Season 2 has made Sung an official S-Rank Hunter, and as a result he’s now got more eyes on him than ever before. This meant that his help was requested for the upcoming fourth raid on the dangerous Jeju Island that’s being overrun by mutating ants, only for him to decline. But as the newest episode reveals how strong a new ant has become, it leaves fans on the worst cliffhanger yet as we don’t even get a full glimpse of this new ant prince in action. Only to see an S-Rank hunter get killed instead.

A-1 Pictures

How Does Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10 End?

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10 officially kicks off the newest raid on Jeju Island that sees Korea and Japan’s S-Rank Hunters team up to deal with these increasingly strong ants. Sung himself has declined the invitation to go (despite being intrigued by the Japanese S-Rank Hunters’ power) as he’s more happy to spend time with his mother and sister after finally waking her up from Eternal Sleep after four years. He wants to spend more time enjoying his life that he’s been fighting for, but the reality of the situation is much crueler.

Although the episode itself showcases how Japan’s S-Class Hunters are clearly strong enough to deal with these threats, there’s another powerful force lingering in the background. Not long before, a massive ant emerges from an egg as the Ant Queen wants to make a child strong enough to take over their clan. It seems that by the end of the episode this ant has made its move as it quickly removes the head of one of Korea’s Hunters, much to the shock of the other S-Class Hunters around her.

A-1 Pictures

What’s So Bad About This Cliffhanger?

Solo Leveling is not shy about its cliffhanger endings, but it’s stood out even more in the second season. One of the biggest jokes among fans during the second season is that the cliffhanger of the episode seemingly comes right after an episode begins, and it’s a play about how fast Solo Leveling seems to be developing. Much like the first season, it’s been seemingly speeding through each of its arcs with the end of the episodes teasing the “next big fight” to come Sung’s way to get fans ready for the next week.

But this one just seems like it hurts all the more because of how effective it is compared to other cliffhangers seen this season. Solo Leveling Season 2’s cliffhangers have usually been used to queue up the start of the next fight by teasing the first look at what’s next, but this one doesn’t give fans that satisfaction of that first look. Instead, it’s just the gory results of an attack teasing the bloody chaos to come. As the season gets ready for its finale, it’s certainly a painful cliffhanger as fans are more into it than ever.