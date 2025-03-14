“An Act of Betrayal”: Solo Leveling Season 2 Producer Confirms Leak

Besides the lukewarm reception from fans towards the latest episodes and the Jeju Arc, it seems Solo Leveling’s anime is embroiled in deeper controversy as the latest episode of Season 2 has been leaked ahead of time. With the exciting Jeju Raid Arc finally taking off with Episode 11, all eyes are on Solo Leveling as fans count down the hours to its release tomorrow, however, it seems the episode has inadvertently made its way to fans before its scheduled release and the animation staff at A-1 Pictures are less than pleased.

As per a post on X by Atsushi Kaneno (@kanegone_1006) the Animation Producer for Solo Leveling, footage of Season 2 Episode has been leaked online before its official release. Kaneko confirmed the leak stating, “It is a real shame that the footage is leaked prior to broadcast and distribution,” adding that, “It is an act of betrayal to the creative staff and the fans who are looking forward to the show. I feel sorry for them. It’s a shame.” It is still unclear where this leak originated and how much of the upcoming episode was leaked, though the animation producer’s statement suggests it was likely a significant portion of the episode.

I feel sorry for them. It's a shame.… — 金子敦史 (@kanegone_1006) March 14, 2025

Solo Leveling’s Jeju Arc Just Got Leaked Online

While fans in the comments have expressed their suspicions regarding who may have been behind the leak, there is little proof to support these suspicions just yet. That said, the fact that the staff from A-1 Pictures have caught onto the leak more than confirms that it was real. It is indeed a real shame that the Episode meant to kick off one of the best, most highly awaited arcs of the series was leaked without a second thought, disregarding the amount of effort the animators and staff at the studio have likely put into not only the upcoming episode but the entirety of Solo Leveling’s anime so far.

Producer Atsushi Kaneko’s statement calling the leak “an act of betrayal” makes the situation all the more heartbreaking, especially since it was likely fans of the series that leaked the upcoming episode rather than a security breach the likes of which Netflix faced back in August. It is an unfortunate fact that the more popular a series is, the more likely leakers flock to it, without respect for the creators toiling endlessly behind the scenes to bring the work to life. Having said that, hopefully, Solo Leveling’s viewership for Episode 11 will not be affected by the leak as the anime is about to head into very exciting territory.

