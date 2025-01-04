Solo Leveling Season 2 Unleashes Its New Opening & Ending: Watch

Solo Leveling has made its highly anticipated return to screens with Season 2 of the anime, and Solo Leveling -Arise From the Shadow- has debuted a new opening and ending theme sequence to help show off what’s coming in these new episodes. Solo Leveling is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the now starting Winter 2025 anime schedule, and the first episode of this new season has helped to kick off the new year with a bang. But it’s all after the debut of a new set of opening and ending theme sequences to launch this new era.

Solo Leveling -Arise From the Shadow- has kicked off Season 2 this month as part of the now premiering new wave of anime hitting for the Winter 2025 anime schedule. The new opening theme is titled “ReawakeR” as performed by LiSA (feat. Felix of Stray Kids) and you can check it out in the video above. As for the new ending theme, it’s titled “UN-APEX” as performed by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure. You can check it out in the video above to see a creditless version of the theme song seen in the premiere episode itself.

What Happens in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 1?

Solo Leveling -Arise From the Shadow- begins with Episode 13, and it’s titled “You Aren’t E-Rank, Are You?” If you wanted to catch the episode as it airs weekly outside of Japan, you can now find the new season exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. An English dub release is also scheduled for a launch in the future, but a release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. Sung Jinwoo continues his search for strength as he fights more and grows more with each battle, and the premiere traps him within his next intense challenge.

As for what goes down in the Solo Leveling Season 2 premiere, Crunchyroll teases the first episode as such, “After a scheduled meeting with Jinah’s teachers, Jinwoo is asked to talk to one of her classmates, Han Song-yi, who is working as a hunter. In an effort to show her the harsh reality of the job, Jinwoo takes her to a raid designated for new hunters of the White Tiger guild.” And this is really only the beginning of what we’ll get to see from this point on through the rest of the season.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Is Going to Be One to Watch

Solo Leveling -Arise From the Shadow- has been the marquee new anime release of the Winter 2025 anime schedule since it was announced, and it’s no mystery as to why as the first season of the TV anime really took off with fans. It started out with a relatively slow burn as a weaker Jinwoo had to struggle for a few episodes, but by the end of the season the real hook of the show started to set in and tease some of the greater potential of what could be coming next.

Fans of the original webcomic had been really waiting to see this one animated, and the end of the first season brought Jinwoo to such a peak that the second season can only get higher from then on. Jinwoo’s now operating at a power level that fans had been waiting to see, and that means even stronger threats are going to be thrown at him to compensate. This is likely where it’s going to get very interesting, so Season 2 really is going to be a make or break season for this anime’s future.