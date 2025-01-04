Solo Leveling Director Shares Surprise For Fans With Season 2 Premiere

The day has finally arrived as Jinwoo Sung is slated to make a comeback on the small screen with Solo Leveling’s season two premiere. With the first season transforming the former “World’s Worst Hunter” into who might turn out to be the world’s best. Even thought Jinwoo’s power level has boosted to wild heights in the first season, season two is planning to throw some major challenges at the anime protagonist. As the premiere episode prepares to drop online, a director at A-1 Pictures has a surprise for fans to re-enter the anime world that took the world by storm in 2024.

For any anime adaptation, it takes a village to create the stories that continue to forge the future of the landscape. One of the biggest creators responsible for Solo Leveling is Shunsuke Nakashige, the anime’s director who has been with the anime since the beginning last year. When it comes to directing anime series, Shunsuke has some big experience under their belt including Sword Art Online, Mother of The Goddess’ Dormitory, and Hip Whip Girl: Keijo. Like many other anime directors, Nakashige got their start working in the animation derpatment of other series, which include the likes of Chainsaw Man, Digimon Adventure, Sailor Moon Crystal, Bungo Stray Dogs, and High School DxD.

Solo Leveling Returns

Solo Leveling’s season two premiere arrives later today on January 4th on Crunchyroll, though if you hit theaters to witness Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, you’re ahead of the curve. The compilation film not only retold the story of the first season but also debuted the first two episodes of the second season. Now that Jinwoo Sung has the power of necromancy at his disposal, the anime is preparing to change in ways that many fans won’t expect. Luckily, Shunsuke Nakashige is more than willing to ride the groundswell for Solo Leveling’s big comeback with new art.

Solo Leveling: What Will Season 2 Entail?

In the first two episode of season two, fans witness Jinwoo Sung once again joining a team of hunters in a “Red Gate,” looking to both level up and assist those hunters who might otherwise not stand a chance. Fighting in a wintery locale, Jinwoo put his new powers to good use in fighting against an army of dark elves while simultaneously adding some surprising allies to his ever-growing army. Reportedly, Solo Leveling’s second season will consist of twelve episodes but with there still remaining plenty of material from the original manwha to adapt, there might be several more seasons in the anime’s future.

